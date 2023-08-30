ASB Securities awarded Canstar Most Satisfied Customers for Online Share Trading

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 - 14:34

ASB Securities, ASB’s online share trading platform, has taken out Canstar’s 2023 Most Satisfied Customers award for online share trading.

In a survey of more than 1,000 Kiwi online share trading customers ASB Securities received top scores in more than half of all categories, including for Overall Satisfaction, Value for Money, Platform Reliability, Account Information and Management and Customer Service.

ASB Securities is a market leader in providing online DIY share trading services, backed by a skilled and energetic support team.

ASB Acting Executive General Manager Corporate Banking Greg Trotter says "Our frontline team is knowledgeable and passionate about helping customers on their share trading journey, and we are proud to have delivered on our promise to consistently provide our customers with timely and valuable information.

"We have seen an increase in the past few years in customers engaging with digital platforms as a means to achieve their financial goals, with a particularly big jump in new customer numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s inspiring to see Kiwi take ownership of their finances and we’re proud to be on this journey with them." says Mr Trotter.

For its Customer Satisfaction research, Canstar surveyed over 1,000 customers in the following 11 categories:

Overall Satisfaction Customer Service Ease of Trade Value for Money Communication Fees and charges Timeliness of Information Platform Reliability Education Resources Research Capabilities Account Information and Management

