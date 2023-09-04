Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 09:59

The past 12 months have seen a major reshuffle in the revenue performance of the world’s largest dairy companies, with only five of the top 20 companies retaining the same position as last year, according to the 2023 Rabobank Global Dairy Top 20 report.

The reports says Lactalis (France) managed to hold its top spot, while Dairy Farmers of America (US) moved up to second place, pushing Nestlé (Switzerland) into third.

"A stronger US dollar influenced position changes in the ranking with the combined turnover of the Top 20 companies jumping 7.4 per cent in US dollar terms, following the prior year’s gain of 9.3 per cent," the report says.

Fuelled by a second round of war-induced inflation, the report says, EU dairy product prices rallied to new annual average highs.

"In Oceania and the US, milk powder prices were also elevated. At the same time, lower-than-anticipated milk production growth in the main exporting regions and decent domestic demand contributed to an overall tight dairy market with limited exportable surpluses during most of 2022," it says.

Richard Scheper, dairy analyst at Rabobank said overall, year-on-year average price gains in butter, cheese, milk powders, and other dairy products set the stage for double-digit turnover growth in local currencies in 2022.

"In the end, most turnover gains were absorbed by exploding costs, leaving little left on the companies’ bottom lines," he said.

"Many dairy companies paid record-high average farmgate milk prices to offset large farm input costs. At the factory gate, rising energy costs and the availability of natural gas - especially in Europe - were the largest concerns for energy-intensive dairy processing. Costs for other components, such as logistics, packaging materials, and labour, also escalated in 2022."

Fonterra falls three places to ninth

The report says Fonterra fell three places to ninth as it continued to dispose of non-core assets while adjusting to pressure on milk volume growth.

The cooperative sold its Chilean subsidiary Soprole in early 2023 resulting in an estimated drop in revenue of about USD 800m. Its sale of DPA Brazil, a joint venture with Nestlé, to Lactilis is pending.