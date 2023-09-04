Tickets on sale! Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards

Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 14:45

Judging for the 28th Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards is well underway and the tickets to attend the Awards Evening are now on sale!

Taking place 11 November 2023 at the Cordis, Auckland, the night is sure to be an extraordinary celebration with our members and franchising comrades.

Secure your tables or individual tickets and make sure you don't miss this ceremony.

Book your tickets