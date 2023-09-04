'Award-winning Zempire launch new versatile canvas air shelter'

Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 17:14

Hamilton-based camping equipment company Zempire have today launched an all new state-of-the-art canvas shelter which inflates in under 2 minutes. Last year, Zempire won numerous awards in the UK and look to continue the recognition with Kiwis and Australians this camping season with their range of new products, in particular their new fully inflatable ‘Roadiebase Canvas Air Shelter’.

The new Roadiebase is Zempire’s first fully inflatable shelter which requires absolutely no poles. Inflating in less than two minutes, the Roadiebase is equipped with Zempire’s strongest and most breathable canvas materials. Its unique link-living system allows seamless connection via weatherproof links to a wide range of campervans, 4WD/SUV vehicles and Zempire Canvas, Pro and Evo air tents. This makes the Roadiebase extremely versatile to be used either as a stand-alone shelter or connected to vehicles or tents to create a larger camping hub.

Zempire’s Founder and Managing Director Richard Knauf is keen to see how the new Roadiebase Air Shelter is received after frequent requests from Zempire’s customer base.

"We designed the Roadiebase after a huge amount of requests from our Zempire Family for a canvas shelter and one that can attach to our canvas tents, campervans and SUVs. Kiwi and Aussie campers love canvas and we went a step further with our new Roadiebase to make this a hugely versatile product which can enhance any camping trip." said Knauf.

"The add-on options are extensive, linking to campervans and 4WD or SUV vehicles, we’ve even successfully tested it on a Suzuki Swift. It can also link to our canvas tents and smaller Pro and Evo series tents. There’s an inner tent option to basically convert the shelter into a tent for sleeping too. It has been designed to be the centrepiece of any camping holiday."

The other new addition to Zempire’s range this camping season is the Pro TM V2 Air Tent. The creation of this new tent was spurred from the popularity of Zempire’s Evo TM V2 air tent, which won a ‘Commended’ award in the ‘Best Weekend Tent’ category at the 2023 Camping Magazine Awards. The new air tent sleeps up to 4 people, inflates in under 2 minutes from a single point and includes Zempire’s highest waterhead rating (8,000mm), most durable polyester materials and a 4 year warranty.

"The Pro TM V2 is a great access point to our premium Pro Series and we expect it to be a hit this season. It’s more durable, wind resistant and convenient than its Evo counterpart and stacked with more features. We felt we needed to fill the gap for couples and small families who really appreciate air tents at the highest-end and were after a more compact and portable option." said Knauf.

"We’ve also ensured that the new Pro TM V2 can be connected to the Roadiebase with a weatherproof link to allow tent purchasers to enjoy longer camping holidays in comfort." finished Knauf.

Zempire have confirmed supply of the new products to retailers in Australia and New Zealand with more international markets likely to follow. Retailers in New Zealand include Hunting and Fishing, Equip Outdoors and Complete Outdoors, while in Australia the products will be ranged with BCF, Tentworld and Snowys Outdoors. The new products will be available for purchase soon from these retailers and online at zempire.co.nz and zempire.au.

The new Zempire Roadiebase Air Shelter and Pro TM V2 Air Tent, along with their add-ons can be viewed at zempire.co.nz and zempire.au.