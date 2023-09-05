New property partner for Chapman Tripp Christchurch

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 06:00

We are delighted to announce that Ingrid Taylor has joined our Christchurch team as a Partner in our property practice.

Ingrid is an experienced and successful property practitioner, and previously led Christchurch firm, Taylor Shaw. She advises on the full spectrum of property and real estate work and has advised national and local businesses across a broad range of sectors in relation to commercial property transactions, property restructures and strategic property matters.

Ingrid has extensive governance experience which includes Canterbury District Health Board, the University of Canterbury’s Digital Screen Campus Establishment Board, the Youth Hub Trust Board and Manchester Unity. She is also a trustee of the St Margaret’s College Foundation.

Chapman Trip Chief Executive Partner, Pip England, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ingrid to the firm. Ingrid brings a wealth of knowledge and experience related to property law and is well respected in the Christchurch market."

Chapman Tripp is well known for advising on some of the largest and most complex real estate projects in New Zealand history. Backed by a full-service law firm, the property team advises across the full spectrum of property and real estate work.