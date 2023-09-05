Full Disclosure season 2 podcast debuts on Stuff

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 13:24

What do comedian Urzila Carlson, former All Black Campbell Johnstone, broadcaster Lloyd Burr and former MP Louisa Wall have in common? Not only do they all have their own coming out story, they are candidly sharing the highs and lows of their experience with Karen O’Leary in her podcast Full Disclosure, debuting on Stuff today.

Guests divulge very personal insights - the angst and the euphoria, who they told first and how their news affected their relationships with whÄnau and friends.

Sometimes heartfelt, sometimes shocking, sometimes funny, the 10-episode series starts with comedian Urzilla Carlson and former All Black Campbell Johnstone, followed by a weekly drop on Tuesdays.

Host Karen O’Leary says she is mindful when chatting to her guests, that sharing what is a very personal time in your life that can be challenging, is incredibly brave.

"I am conscious of that when we chat. The hope is that Full Disclosure can help others with their coming out - because whilst it can be daunting, it can also be liberating, rewarding and positive. I want to thank all those who appear on the podcast - hopefully it will help someone else with their journey too."

Sponsored by Southern Cross Travel Insurance, Full Disclosure launches today, with a new episode dropping weekly. The first series - featuring comedians Tom Sainsbury and Eli Matthewson, and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson - is also available. Listen at Stuff, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts