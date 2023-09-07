Air New Zealand Tuhono Supplier Awards - winners announced

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 09:33

With more than 4,000 suppliers across the airline, Air New Zealand hosted its TÅ«hono Supplier Awards in TÄmaki Makaurau, Auckland last night.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline spends more than $3.4 billion- annually with its suppliers, so the event was a great way to celebrate and thank them for their contribution over the past three years.

"Our suppliers are an integral part of keeping Air New Zealand operating. We’re incredibly grateful for every one of these partnerships, particularly after three years of a challenging operating environment.

"We first launched these awards in 2019 to come together and celebrate the fantastic contributions our suppliers make to Air New Zealand. The airline wouldn’t be where it is today without them."

Christchurch Airport took out the evening’s supreme award - the TÅ«hono Award as well as the Sustainability Award. The company is developing KÅwhai Park, a 400-hectare renewable energy precinct sitting just beside the runways and is a partner with Air New Zealand in the recently launched New Zealand Aviation Hydrogen Consortium.

"Our future depends on the global transition to net zero by 2050. For Air New Zealand to keep connecting New Zealanders with each other and the world, we must decarbonise our operations.

"KÅwhai Park is a fantastic example of how Christchurch Airport is leading other airports globally with its carbon reduction work.

"Aviation can only decarbonise if the entire sector comes together to innovate and collaborate. Christchurch Airport epitomises the approach needed to help solve what is our most significant challenge. We admire their leadership in this area and are proud to partner with them."

Air New Zealand’s TÅ«hono Supplier Awards winners are:

Customer Impact Award For a supplier who has made an outstanding contribution to Air New Zealand’s customer experience or customer journey.

Winner: Flight Interiors

Flight Interiors has been supplying and managing soft furnishings for Air New Zealand’s aircraft interiors for more than 30 years.

Operational Excellence Award For a supplier who has made an outstanding contribution to Air New Zealand’s operational performance.

Winner: Deane Apparel

Deane Apparel have supplied Air New Zealand uniforms since the roll out of the Trelise Cooper uniform in 2011.

Innovation Award For a supplier who has created, driven and delivered world-class innovate solutions that have benefited Air New Zealand

Winner: Flight Keys

Flight Keys provide a flight planning software solution to Air New Zealand that has enabled more accurate and faster flight planning and reduced paper usage.

Sustainability Award For a supplier who has made an outstanding contribution towards Air New Zealand’s sustainability strategy.

Winner: Christchurch International Airport Limited

Christchurch Airport is working with Air New Zealand to progress a more sustainable aviation industry in Aotearoa.

Regional Partnership Award

For a regional New Zealand supplier that consistently demonstrates outstanding performance and punches above their weight in supercharging regional New Zealand.

Winner: Beacon Group

Beacon Group supports the airline’s ramp and back of house operations at Dunedin Airport.

Best International Partnership Award

For an international supplier who has created mutual value through strategic alignment and delivery of key initiatives to keep Air New Zealand at the forefront of aviation and tourism.

Winner: PACTL

PACTL provides ground handling services in Shanghai for Air New Zealand’s cargo business.

Best New Zealand Partnership Award

For a New Zealand supplier who has created mutual value through strategic alignment and delivery of key initiatives to keep Air New Zealand at the forefront of aviation and tourism.

Winner: Rako Science

Rako Science partnered with Air New Zealand to introduce saliva testing for Air New Zealand’s workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic.

TÅ«hono Award

The supreme award with the winner selected from among the individual category award winners. For a supplier who has demonstrated commitment to its relationship with Air New Zealand by regularly stepping up and above and beyond for the airline.

Winner: Christchurch International Airport Limited

TÅ«hono Award winners Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson, Sustainability Transition Leader Claire Waghorn and GM Future Planning and Sustainability Nick Flack, with Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran and Cabin Crew