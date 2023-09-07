Company-X appoints new project manager

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 10:10

Company-X has announced Basundhara Rai has joined the software specialist as a project manager.

Hamilton-based Rai manages planning, scheduling, budgeting, execution, and delivery of projects for Company-X clients. Rai came to Company-X with extensive experience as a project manager and business analyst with a diverse range of multinationals. Rai joined Company-X from Canadian multinational media conglomerate Thomson Reuters where she was a project manager responsible for legal content for the United Kingdom and European Union. Before that Rai worked for US multinational financial services firm JP Morgan Chase and Co as an associate project manager and senior business analyst.

Rai is a certified scrum master, certified in the most popular agile scaling framework in the world, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and is Project Management Professional trained.

Rai has a postgraduate degree in Information Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, India.

Rai, who joined Company-X in June, said she was enjoying immersing herself in Company-X culture getting to know its clients and their projects.

"It has been extraordinary," Rai said. "It is awesome to connect and collaborate with such bright minds, each with different specialties.

"In a short period, I have experienced the array of software services Company-X provides. I have already learned so much and am really looking forward to expanding my knowledge horizon."

Company-X professional services manager Michael Hamid said: "We are delighted to welcome Basundhara to the Company-X team. She has come up to speed on several projects very quickly and our clients are already benefitting from her project management skills and experience."