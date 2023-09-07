'Kiwi health management scheme a first for Australasia'

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 12:13

In a first for Australasia, a Hawkes Bay based business has just launched New Zealand’s first healthcare management scheme.

Inspired by KiwiSaver, the founder of Fettle, Dr Colin Hutchison, saw the opportunity to help more New Zealanders access private healthcare via regular contributions to a personalised fund designed for their future healthcare needs.

"Kiwis are used to the concept of saving for their future through KiwiSaver so the concept can be just as readily applied to our future health needs too.

"Fettle has been established to help people self-fund and prepare for their future healthcare needs via a comprehensive health management scheme that helps them takes control of their health outcomes while also accessing better healthcare at better prices," says Hutchison.

Fettle is a collaboration with The Stewart Group Ltd1 - a New Zealand owned and operated investment firm that recently launched ACI Funds where Fettle members’ contributions are invested.

The scheme or offering is made up of three key components:

-Health Pot - Fettle members’ contributions are invested in the ACI Funds managed investment scheme to create a health pot for future healthcare needs (with no restrictions or fees on withdrawal).

-Health Plan - members receive a tailored plan for their health future including a personalised health analysis and healthcare road map.

-Health Providers - Fettle negotiates the best price for members’ healthcare needs through

New Zealand’s private healthcare network.

Three key appeals of Fettle is its ability to remove health exclusion barriers for members, members capability to reduce contributions as personal circumstances require and unlike paying annual premiums, if no claims are made, members contributions accumulate within their fund.

An online testimonial from a current Fettle member emphasises the significance of eliminating exclusion barriers.

"Fettle has come at the right time for me. I was diagnosed with cancer and was grateful to receive public funded treatment. But I have since been declined off the hospital system waiting lists to see a specialist three times now as I did not meet the public health system criteria for referral, yet at a primary care level my GP sort specialised care for me. Health insurance is now unsustainable for me as I look to the future. I thought I would be at the mercy of the public health system, but Fettle has provided me with an option. I can now save what I would have spent on health insurance and dedicated this to my future health needs."

Dr Colin Hutchison says it is also widely known that there is a significant drop-off in the 50+year demographic of those who no longer have private health insurance - a concerning trend given the vulnerability of that age group for health care needs.

"The beauty with Fettle is that you can contribute as much or as little as you can afford towards your dedicated healthcare fund, and if you’re fortunate enough not to need to call on that for any health procedures, your fund can be set aside for any dependents’ future healthcare needs, adding an inter-generational benefit and component to the scheme as well."

Dr Hutchison, a hospital specialist with over 20 years’ experience, says when looking at the future of healthcare in New Zealand there is a clear role for assisting more individuals to have easier access to their healthcare needs via the private sector - especially as confidence and capabilities within the public health system and its ‘postcode lottery’ reputation is at an all-time low.

"Changing your quality of life by timely access to private healthcare can be achieved with modest investments. When we look at what makes a difference to members’ lifestyles it is access to elective surgery such as: cataracts, a hernia repair or a hip replacement when it is needed."

Dr Hutchison says good healthcare is about the right care, in the right place at the right time.

"Fettle is all about helping Kiwi’s achieve exactly that on their own terms."