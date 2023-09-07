Rabobank New Zealand Agribusiness Monthly - September 2023

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 12:29

Farmgate price pressure remains clear with broadly weak fundamentals underpinning difficult trading conditions. A weaker NZD/USD cross is helpful for export returns (and ultimately farmgate prices) while softer retail prices for fertilisers is welcomed. Fingers crossed for mild spring weather ahead.

Milk supply: how is this trending here and overseas?

Have lamb prices levelled out?

What’s driving the weaker currency?

What’s happening with the Panama Canal carnage?