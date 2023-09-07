BusinessDesk enters partnership with Dow Jones to offer The Wall Street Journal

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 12:39

New Zealand’s leading business news website, BusinessDesk, is further expanding its content offering through a new agreement with Dow Jones, a global news and business intelligence company and the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) announced today.

The Wall Street Journal is an award-winning global news organisation and has won 39 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The deal offers BusinessDesk subscribers access to the Journal's high-quality business, and financial news, analysis and opinion.

BusinessDesk news content will appear in Factiva, Dow Jones' powerful business intelligence platform, research tool and global news and content collection, further strengthening BusinessDesk’s presence in the international business news domain.

Matt Martel, NZME General Manager of Business and BusinessDesk says the new partnership further solidifies BusinessDesk’s position as the go-to platform for New Zealand business professionals to find the most comprehensive business and economic news and expert opinion and analysis.

"We are very excited about this new collaboration with Dow Jones to showcase The Wall Street Journal, which has earned its well-deserved reputation as the largest, best-known, and most trusted business news platform in the world. Through this strategic partnership, BusinessDesk will now not only offer the best local business news and analysis but also the best global news and perspectives. This is going to be an absolute game-changer for our subscribers.

"It also puts BusinessDesk content on the world stage, through Dow Jones’ global business information and research platform, Factiva," says Martel.

Pattrick Smellie, BusinessDesk Co-Founder and Editor, says the partnership is testament to BusinessDesk’s commitment to deliver unmatched value to its subscribers.

"This is a huge moment for BusinessDesk. Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal are the perfect complement to our broad coverage of the New Zealand economy. I’m also very much looking forward to seeing the fantastic work of BusinessDesk journalists featured in Factiva, now in lights on the world stage through this partnership," he says.

William Ashworth, General Manager, Corporate Partnerships at Dow Jones, says: "This agreement marks an exciting chapter for our business in the Asia Pacific. The deal extends the reach of The Wall Street Journal’s trusted journalism in New Zealand, and we are delighted to collaborate with BusinessDesk to serve decision makers with unparalleled global news and analysis that drives the world forward."