Counties Energy launches 2023 Environmental and Sustainability Grant

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 09:53

Counties Energy is calling for applications for $15,000 worth of environmental grants for the local community.

The Counties Energy Environmental and Sustainability Grant aims to support not-for-profit community organisations or educational providers with projects that protect or enhance the environment in the southern Auckland and northern Waikato regions. This is the third year the company has offered the grant

.

Counties Energy General Manager Safety, Culture and Sustainability Tracey Kay says the company is thrilled to offer the grant for the third year running and was impressed with the success of last year’s grant projects.

"We’re extremely proud to offer the Counties Energy Environmental and Sustainability Grant for the third consecutive year, partnering with not-for-profit community organisations and educational providers within our community. The quality of applications we received last year was outstanding, we’re eager to see the calibre of this year’s applications. If you have a sustainability-related project in our community, this grant may help you achieve it."

"Counties Energy is offering three $5,000 grants across three categories which include an educational project, environmental project and cultural project. Applications considered across these categories will have a focus on waste reduction, habitat improvement and emissions reduction. Educational providers, from early childhood right up to adult learning, or a not-for-profit organisation with a relevant project that needs funding are encouraged to apply."

Last year’s recipients, each receiving $5,000, were YMCA Camp Adair, Franklin Active Trails Whakaupoko Landcare and Trees for Survival Mauku School.

YMCA Camp Adair used their grant to improve pest control and restore biodiversity, as well as planting native trees. The project involved local schools helping with the planting and establishing an eco-sourced nursey. Trees for Survival Mauku School installed greenhouses to raise native seedlings and planted trees along Mauku Stream. Franklin Active Trails Whakaupoko Landcare focused on weed control, planting native trees as well as completing trails to create pathways for walking and cycling.

Applications for the Counties Energy Environmental and Sustainability Grant close 10 November 2023. Projects must be within the Counties Energy network area. See the application pack and application form for a map and additional details.

Application pack countiesenergy.co.nz/environmental-grant-2023

Application form form.jotform.com/232416837354055