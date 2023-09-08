Rocking Awards: Marketing Team and Campaign of the Year - Rockit

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 10:27

It’s been a year of strong success amid enormous challenges for the team at innovative snack sized apple company, Rockit Global Limited, who took out the Marketing Team of the Year at the TVNZ NZ Marketing Awards, and the Marketing Campaign of the Year Award at the Asia Fruit Awards in Hong Kong this week.

The TVNZ NZ Marketing Awards celebrate the collective excellence in strategic and creative thinking that goes into award-winning marketing. They recognise exceptional marketing and marketing professionals that shape successful businesses across all aspects of the discipline.

At a ceremony held at Spark Arena on Wednesday, Rockit’s Global Marketing Team accepted the Team of the Year award, for its incredible collaboration across the entire business to drive Rockit results and growth in a challenging year, amid strong competition from New Zealand’s top marketing teams.

Rockit General Manager Global Marketing, Julian Smith, says the team were nominated by the business for its strong response to Cyclone Gabrielle which brought unforeseen challenges amid what was set to be Rockit’s strongest season yet.

"It’s been a challenging year for our teams, growers and the business with Cyclone Gabrielle wiping out 30% of our crop. It was incredible that everyone was accounted for across the business and the team really rallied, finding a way to put more product into market and remodelling the global business marketing model with all stakeholders to put the company in a position to meet its KPI’s.

"Led by the marketing team, Ready. Set. Rockit. became a call to arms to drive out culture across the business, while also localising in key markets to engage consumers and create value added marketing. We couldn’t be prouder to accept this award which is a credit to the entire Rockit supply chain - from our growers, to our orchard, packhouse, office and global teams - in a tough year," says Julian.

Rockit was also awarded the AsiaFruit Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for its innovative efforts in China, through its collaboration with world-leading entertainment franchise, Pokémon, in an extensive 12-week omnichannel campaign to celebrate China Children’s Day on 1 June.

The premier annual awards celebrate excellence and recognise outstanding achievement across Asia’s fresh produce business.

Leading Pokémon character Pikachu featured prominently across Rockit’s channels in China, including digital and social activity, in-store activations, events, packaging, and promotional materials.

"We are incredibly proud to have won the Asia Fruit Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year for our consumer-led, omnichannel campaign through our collaboration with Pokémon," adds Julian. "Pokémon stands out as one of the world’s leading branded properties, enabling us to connect with millions of new consumers who are looking for innovative brands that are fun, engaging and highly collectable for all ages.

"This recognition is another significant milestone towards our goal of becoming the world’s most loved apple brand, and we’re excited to be encouraging millions more consumers to try something new, do something different and Ready. Set. Rockit!"