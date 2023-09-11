All onboard the Wahs Express! - Air New Zealand

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 13:02

Up the Wahs! Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat™ will be adding a special charter flight to its schedule to help 170 of Aotearoa’s most passionate One New Zealand Warriors fans get to the NRL finals week two game this weekend.

On sale at midday today, the Grabaseat™ Wahs Express will depart Åtautahi Christchurch at 11.55am on Saturday 16 September on NZ1204, arriving into TÄmaki Makaurau, Auckland at 1:20pm.

Packages start from $259 one way, including a Category One ticket to the game, and some surprise and delight moments for passengers while cruising at 32,000 ft. Former Warriors legend Awen Guttenbeil will be hosting the flight.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the NRL season has captivated the nation with Kiwis jumping on the band-Wah-gon, so getting as many fans to the game as we can was an easy decision for the airline.

"This NRL season has been a call to arms for One New Zealand Warriors fans across Aotearoa and this is a must win match for them so home crowd support is vital. We can’t wait to welcome passionate fans on board on Saturday to watch the mighty Wahs take on the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

"All the best to the team this weekend, Air New Zealand is behind you - up the Wahs!"

Flight and ticket packages for the ‘Wahs Express’ go on sale at midday today on Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat™ website.-