Noted and Medicly announce partnership to connect primary and community care

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 16:16

The medical information exchange solution, Medicly, and person and whÄnau-centric client management system, Noted, have announced their intention to integrate their systems.

The integration will allow Noted to appropriately surface information held in medical practice management systems to Noted’s users and aggregate data from medical centres with data captured in Noted in its data discovery solution to better manage operations, inform service delivery decisions and measure impact.

CEO of Noted, Andy Turley says, "Noted breaks down the internal silos in large, complex health and social care providers, allowing them to efficiently coordinate the care of whÄnau, while capturing the information they need.

"Our partnership with Medicly is exciting as it allows us to break down the silos between primary care and community-based clinical and social services. Many of our customers, such as Pegasus Health and Te RÅ«nanga O Toa Rangatira, have teams that need to work closely with affiliated medical centres and soon this will be much easier for them."

Andy Ellis, the General Manager for Medicly agrees, "Medicly enables secure extraction of population health data held in New Zealand practice management systems with a single integration."

"At a time when data is still often siloed and difficult to access, we believe that the combination of Medicly’s data transfer capabilities and Noted’s client management tools will enable care providers to improve the wellbeing of all New Zealanders."