Te Reo Maori business network launched - Maori Language Commission

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 17:02

A nationwide business network for companies that actively support te reo MÄori has been launched by Te Taura Whiri I te Reo MÄori. All New Zealand businesses are invited to join, Te Hononga Pakihi Reo MÄori.

"Businesses across Aotearoa have joined the MÄori Language Movement in many ways over the years. The network will be an online house of learning where ideas and best practice can be shared. Our network is in response to requests from the private sector," said Te Taura Whiri I te Reo MÄori chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"Whether its sports stadiums that have bilingual announcements, newspapers with articles in te reo, flight crews that welcome you in te reo, or supermarkets with self-checkouts that speak MÄori. New Zealand businesses are embracing te reo MÄori and we are here to support them."

Mr Apanui has invited all businesses to join the free, virtual network which will be part of New Zealand’s contribution to the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL). MÄori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins is on the IDIL UN Global Taskforce and this year’s Te Matatini festival in February was New Zealand’s first IDIL event.

The Te Reo MÄori Business Network’s founding members include:

- Araraurangi | Air New Zealand

- Stuff Group Te Puna

- McDonalds NZ

- Rangiata | Sky TV

- Foodstuffs NZ

- Countdown

- GO Media

- Domino’s Pizza

- Wellington Regional Stadium Trust

- Bunnings

- For Purpose

- ATA