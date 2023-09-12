AICLA and ANZIIF unite for 16th Annual Claims Convention

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 12:43

The Australasian Institute of Chartered Loss Adjusters (AICLA) and The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) are pleased to announce the return of the annual Claims Convention - 28 September 2023.

The event will comprise of keynote speakers and thought-provoking panel discussions led by distinguished figures within the industry. These speakers will delve into this years pivotal theme: "Insurance Claims - Proactivity in Reactive Situations."

Among this cohort, is Sedgwick executive loss adjuster, Phil Marshall, who is set to contribute his insights into disaster event response during the panel discussion.

Marshall emphasizes the evolving role of empathy within the industry, stating:

"Empathy has become an increasingly important part of the loss adjuster’s skill set". Oftentimes, our adjusters are the first people owners of homes and businesses speak to about the damage they incurred and the awful things they experienced during and after a catastrophe," adds Marshall.

Taking place on 28 September at Sofitel Sydney, Wentworth. This year marks the 16th Claims Convention. A successful collaboration between AICLA and ANZIIF, this event is an unparalleled opportunity for insurance and finance professionals to gain insights, network with industry leaders, and stay at the forefront of the latest trends and developments in the industry.