EZZ Life Science kicks off two-year partnership with HIC

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 14:36

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ), a leading Australian life sciences company, is marking a significant milestone in its two-year partnership agreement with HIC. To celebrate the formal launch of the partnership, an event was held in Guangzhou, where executives from both companies met with a number of key influencers in China.

In May, EZZ Life Science Holdings signed a two-year agreement with HIC with the company committing to orders totalling AU$16m annually for the next two years. HIC has also been granted distribution rights to two innovative EZZ products: the EZZ NMN 175,000mcg and the EZZ L-Lysine Growth Capsule 60. HIC has exclusive distribution rights for the two products excluding Australia, New Zealand and a number of e-commerce marketplaces in mainland China, including Alibaba’s Tmall and Douyin.

HIC’s social e-commerce model provides a unique opportunity for EZZ products to reach consumers outside of the Company’s existing distribution channels. With an impressive track record of servicing over three million consumers across 27 countries, including in key markets such as China, the UK, the USA, and more, HIC is an important partner supporting the execution of EZZ’s global expansion strategy.

Simultaneously, EZZ is set to initiate a series of robust marketing campaigns and activities, signalling a dynamic shift towards elevating its market presence. Glenn Cross, Chairman of EZZ Life Science, highlights the partnership's potential to fortify EZZ's market footprint across China and Asia.

Elaborating on the partnership, Glenn Cross, Chairman of EZZ Life Science said, "Our collaboration with HIC marks an exciting leap forward. Harnessing HIC's well-established distribution networks across China and neighbouring Asian countries through its membership-based platform, EZZ is positioned to amplify its market presence. We look forward to the evolution of this partnership with HIC."

This collaboration aligns with EZZ’s global focus on health and wellness, providing accessible avenues for consumers to access the company’s premium range of health products.