Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 09:13

More financial pain expected for dairy farmers, but demand-led resurgence increasingly possible - latest Rabobank Global Dairy report

With a full rebalance of the Chinese dairy market not expected in the near term, dairy farmers in New Zealand and around the globe will need to manage through more financial pain in the months ahead, according to Rabobank’s latest Global Dairy Quarterly report.

But the storm won’t last forever, the report says, and, with lower global prices stemming supply growth in key dairy production regions, there is an increasing possibility a demand resurgence could emerge well before milk output can recover, creating a whiplash effect in global markets and a bullish run in to 2024.

In the Q3 report, titled Progressing Past the Pain, Rabobank says a myriad of factors has converged to drive the longed-for dairy demand recovery in China - the world’s largest dairy importer - even further into the future.

"The severity of the economic headwinds and the duration of the lull in economic growth in China are shrouded in uncertainty, and this reduces the likelihood of a strong demand recovery that would provide a solid footing for global dairy markets," report co-author Rabobank senior agricultural analyst, Emma Higgins said.