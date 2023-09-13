Lodestone Energy announces new Chief Operating Officer

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 12:47

Utility-scale solar company, Lodestone Energy, welcomes Richard Pearce as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Richard is very well equipped to support Lodestone Energy’s growth agenda. As Chief Operating Officer, his remit will span overseeing construction activities through to the operational management and maintenance of Lodestone’s solar farms.

An industrial electrician by initial trade, Richard pursued additional studies, receiving his Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Canterbury, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Otago. His background is incredibly broad, demonstrating an ability to deliver impact across a range of functional areas including engineering, maintenance, asset management, project and construction leadership, through to strategy, business development and corporate affairs.

Having worked for the likes of Genesis Energy, Northpower and Vector, he has a well-rounded understanding of the energy and electricity sectors, and the drivers of success in generation, contracting and distribution.

Renewable energy has long held great interest for Richard - the positive societal impact of decarbonisation has been a considerable motivating factor in his decision to join Lodestone Energy.

Richard’s willingness, and ability, to contribute beyond the scope of his job description fits perfectly with the dynamic and fast-paced culture of the Lodestone team.

Mr Pearce says "I am excited to be joining Lodestone Energy and to have the opportunity to work closely with Gary and the team to continue to deliver upon a strong business plan and renewable energy vision."

Lodestone Energy Managing Director, Gary Holden, says he is delighted to welcome Richard to the Lodestone Energy executive team and congratulates Richard on his appointment.

Richard will officially join Lodestone on 1 February 2024.