Movio study reveals how data-driven marketing campaigns increase revenue for cinemas

Thursday, 14 September, 2023 - 10:31

A study by Movio revealed the extent to which targeted marketing programmes to loyalty members can benefit cinemas, leading to increases in moviegoer visitation frequency, food and beverage spend-per-head, and overall purchasing conversion rates.

Movio, the leading marketing data analytics and campaign management solution for the cinema industry globally, was used to carry out a year-long comprehensive study to evaluate the effectiveness of targeted email marketing with a leading exhibitor in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

As part of the study, a test group of loyalty members was sent consistent targeted email communications via the Movio market leading campaign management solution. The findings were measured against results from a control group of loyalty members who did not receive those communications. Among the test group, frequency of visits to this exhibitor rose by 5.4%, and there was a 6.5% uplift in the conversion rates for moviegoers who received marketing communications and who later made a purchase.

These results produced an uplift in spending of £0.69 per moviegoer, which projects a revenue increase of £690,000 per million moviegoers contacted through their loyalty programme.

"We're constantly working on new ways to support our clients and the industry, and this research using Movio is one way that we’re helping cinemas to elevate both their businesses and the moviegoer experience," says Gabriel Swartland, Vista Group’s Global Head of Client Success. "The results of our Movio study clearly demonstrate the significant value that targeted marketing can provide to cinemas, and we are thrilled to be initiating research that delivers useful and actionable insights."