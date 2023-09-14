Iconic JBL Boombox 3 now with Wi-Fi

Thursday, 14 September, 2023 - 12:34

One of JBL’s iconic portable speakers has been upgraded with Wi-Fi connectivity. The JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi speaker not only brings signature JBL sound via Bluetooth, but takes it to the next level with high-quality audio streaming and new Wi-Fi capabilities.

Listen your way and say goodbye to interruptions

Continue scrolling and using your phone while streaming music to the speakers with the Wi-Fi connection. The music doesn’t have to stop when you leave the room or your device. Wi-Fi provides better range so you can take your speaker anywhere in the house. Or pop outside and switch to Bluetooth for total flexibility.

Looking for great sound everywhere you go? Self-tuning automatically detects when you’re in a new environment, so you can sit back and relax knowing the sound will be optimised, no matter if you’re listening inside or outdoors.

With AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in™ over Wi-Fi, connect and stream from your favourite music service. And with up to 24 hours of playback, you can unplug and keep the party bouncing all night.

The Boombox 3 Wi-Fi is also the first JBL portable speaker with Dolby Atmos for a more spatial and immersive sound experience.

"JBL is constantly striving to enhance our fans’ user experience with the latest and greatest technology. With the launch of our new JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi, we're excited to offer significant upgrades to both sound and technology in a formfactor Kiwis have fallen in love with," says Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand.

"Not only does Wi-Fi bring additional connectivity, it unlocks new audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos. The speaker also joins our ever-growing line up of audio products that are moving to more eco-friendly materials and packaging."

Improved sound, new sleek design

The new speaker features a black colourway with eye-catching gold details. To make things even better, the speaker casings are now made from 90% post-consumer recycled plastic, and the speaker grille is made from 100% recycled fabric. Just like the original Boombox 3, the new model is IP67 water and dust resistant.

For additional connectivity and functionality, the JBL One app helps you easily set up the JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi and personalise settings. Want easy access to your favourite songs? Add your go-to playlist in the JBL One app and simply hit the speaker’s Moment button to play.

The JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi (RRP$869.95) is available from September through JBL.co.nz and major retailers, including Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, JB Hifi, Smiths City, Heathcotes, Mighty Ape and PB tech.

Features of the JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi

â Massive JBL Original Pro Sound and deepest bass

â 3-way speaker system consisting of subwoofer, two mid-range drivers and two tweeters

â Wi-Fi 6 for stable connection and high-quality audio streaming

â HD audio performance with 24bit/96kHz playback over Wi-Fi

â Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio Ready)

â 3D Dolby Atmos available through Tidal in-app via the JBL One app

â Self-tuning

â 24 hours of playtime

â AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in™

â IP67 water and dustproof rating

â Powerbank

â Moment button to play playlists through the JBL One app on the speaker

â Packaged in JBL’s latest eco-friendly FSC-certified paper-based packaging and printed with soy ink.