Subway launches new in-app delivery service; Subway Delivers

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 09:38

To celebrate the launch of Subway® Delivers - a convenient in-app delivery service - Subway® is hitting the streets on Friday 15 September with 1,000 free Footlongs.

Sharing the sub-love between 10am and 2pm local time at surprise locations across Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, Subway® fans can get their hands on one of two iconic Footlong classics: Italian B.M.T.® and Veggie Delite® with Avo.

Subway® ANZ Director of Marketing, Rodica Titeica, said Subway® Delivers was the latest evolution in the brand’s commitment to getting fast and fresh made-to-order food into more Kiwis’ hands.

"We recognise how important convenience and ease of accessibility is in the increasingly-busy lives of our customers. With the introduction of the new Subway® Delivers in-app delivery service, Subway® fans in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch can get fast and fresh, healthy and convenient meals morning, noon and night," Titeica said.

"We are dedicated to making it easier for people to Eat Fresh when they want, where they want.

"To celebrate, we’re hitting the streets, delivering joy in the form of free Footlongs to 1,000 lucky recipients to show that better-for-you food can come to you, wherever you are.

"Keep your eyes peeled for our friendly Sandwich Artists™ in surprising locations across Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, from bus stops to beaches; worksites to waiting rooms."

Titeica said the Subway® Delivers launch party doesn’t end there.

"From Monday 18 September to Sunday 1 October, we’re gifting Subway® fans FREE delivery on all Subway Delivers orders."

Via the Subway® app, Subway® Delivers gives fans an even more convenient way to order Subway’s famous Subs, salads, cookies and more delivered instantly, plus the option to

pre-order catering platters up to four weeks in advance.

"Ultimately, it’s all about better value and greater convenience and it’s just in time for all those big events on the social calendar - footy finals, Christmas parties and end-of-year get-togethers!" Titeica said.

"Plus, every food or drink purchase made via Subway® Delivers gets you closer to awesome rewards, surprises and delicious deals."