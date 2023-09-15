JB Hi-Fi teams up with 2degrees to offer exclusive mobile plans

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 12:05

JB Hi-Fi has teamed up with 2degrees to offer exclusive pay-monthly mobile plans, the first partnership of its kind in New Zealand.

The partnership extends JB Hi-Fi’s commitment to making choosing a phone, a plan, and accessories easier by providing everything in one place, plus exclusive rewards for JB Hi-Fi customers.

Tim Edwards, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, says they are always looking for ways to improve the shopping experience:

"Choosing the right phone and the best plan should be easy. This partnership not only means that JB Hi-Fi customers can get everything they need under one roof but they also get a great plan at a great price with all of the great features offered by 2degrees."

The plans start from $45, all offering endless data, free data hour, and unlimited calls and texts to all New Zealand and Australian numbers. Customers new to 2Degrees will also receive a JB Hi-Fi gift card valued at up to $400 to spend in-store or put towards the cost of the handset.

"The bonus gift card enables new 2degrees customers to save money on their handset or pair their new phone with a new smartwatch, headphones or something else from JB Hi-Fi’s extensive range," said Edwards.

The exclusive plans are now available at all New Zealand JB Hi-Fi stores.