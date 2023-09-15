Samsung TVs now have ThreeNow for free!

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 13:04

Warner Bros. Discovery’s ThreeNow app is now available on Samsung TVs, offering the best of local and international streaming content for free

Binge-watching your favourite shows has just got easier with the release of the anticipated ThreeNow app for Samsung TVs. The app gives Kiwis access to this local streaming service, unlocking some of the best content from Aotearoa and around the world for free.

The addition of ThreeNow to Samsung Smart TVs allows New Zealand audiences live streaming and on-demand access to the vast content library offered by Warner Bros. Discovery. Viewers can now catch their favourite news and current affairs content from Newshub, world class local series such as Far North, Tracked, The Traitors NZ and David Lomas Investigates, exclusive international dramas such as Last King of The Cross, Six Four and Blue Lights, alongside much-loved shows from channels eden, Rush and Bravo.

ThreeNow’s entertainment catalogue of premium streaming content is at your fingertips, whenever you want, via your Samsung remote. Stream now on ThreeNow via your Samsung Smart TV.

ThreeNow is available to download from the App store, found within the menu on Samsung TVs from 2017 through to current models.