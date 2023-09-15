Mayor-led Wellington business delegation leaves for China, Japan, South Korea on Sunday

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 15:29

A Wellington business delegation led by Mayor Tory Whanau will leave on Sunday for a 10-day tour of China, Japan and South Korea.

The delegation, with strong representation from the city’s film and education sectors, is the first Mayor-led business group to leave Wellington in four years. "It’s high time that Wellington makes a major effort to formally reconnect with three of our major international trade partners," Mayor Whanau says.

She says it is an established fact that senior politicians, including mayors, carry prestige in China, Japan and South Korea and are able to open doors for international business delegations. "I’ll be doing my bit to help establish new relationships and strengthen those we already have. The aim is to make critical connections and strengthen relationships between Wellington and Asia."

In China the delegation will visit Beijing, Tianjin and Wellington sister-city Xiamen. In Japan the group will visit Sakai, partly to arrange the 30th anniversary in 2024 of Wellington’s sister-city relationship.

In South Korea, Mayor Whanau will seek to sign a sister-city memorandum of understanding with the Mayor of Seoul. "The intent of seeking a formal relationship with Seoul is based on our shared interest in urban development, resilience, sustainability and our natural environments.

"Seoul, like Wellington, is a progressive capital city with strong creative, technology and research sectors. We share a lot of interests."

Some notable aspects of the trip:

Promoting Wellington’s education sector with the aim of attracting foreign students to the city. Seeking to sign an MOU on cooperation between Xiamen’s School of Film and the College of Creative Arts at Massey University. In China the Wellington Phoenix will hold discussion with potential partners regarding a proposed Wellington-based football academy. In Seoul Mayor Whanau will present at a global event for mayors and city officials, the World Smart Cities Summit Mayor Forum, to discuss key priorities for Wellington on inclusive and empowered communities. In Sakai, Mayor Whanau will visit civil-infrastructure manufacturer Kurimoto Ltd which is partnering with Wellington Water on the supply and installation of seismic-resistant ductile iron piping - with the aim of strengthening Wellington’s water network against natural disasters.