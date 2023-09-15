Wattie's Partners with artists to 'Feed The Love' with new Connection Tables

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 15:33

A selfie stand, a NÄ«kau palm at its centre, and a frame made from rocks and gravel to provide a home for ferns, grasses and creepy crawlies, are just a few of the incredible features that make up a new Hawke’s Bay, ‘Connection Table’.

Installed by Wattie’s and designed by local artist Josh Lancaster, the table has been created as a way to encourage Kiwis to connect with their friends and family over a shared meal.

Located on the popular coastal cycle trail between Haumoana and Te Awanga, this is the first of three tables that will be installed across the country with tables soon to arrive in Nelson and Auckland. All are different but this first table in Hawke’s Bay, the home of Wattie’s, draws on the natural elements of its surroundings to create a point of connection for the local community.

"As a landscape painter, I have a strong connection to nature, not just in terms of the places I paint, but the place I paint from. Often my attention is drawn to a particular NÄ«kau palm in my garden, as PÄ«wakawaka darts about its towering fronds chasing bugs, or perhaps akererÅ« stops in to gorge on its berries. I wanted my table to offer people the chance to enjoy something similar," says Lancaster.

"I love the idea of the Nikau table being a connection point - drawing local humans and birdlife to catch up for a spot of lunch together. A chance to stop and appreciate one another just for a moment before getting back on with our lives."

With roots in Hawke’s Bay dating back almost 90 years, the location of the first table was incredibly important to Wattie’s Head of Marketing, Justine Powell.

"Wattie’s has been at the centre of Kiwi’s tables and the Hawke’s Bay community since1934, so we know well the power of connection," says Justine.

"We wanted to create the tables as an ever-lasting and memorable way for Kiwi families to come together and share time. We know that is not always easy, our research- has shown that for eight out of ten Kiwi households, there are barriers to eating together. For over a third, the main barrier is scheduling differences in the household.

"Yet connection is a vital part of overall wellbeing and is often put aside due to busy schedules and distractions such as electronic devices. Hopefully, our table can help overcome that by becoming a focal point for people where they can come together."

The research also revealed that 48% of households have rules around devices at the dinner table.

Psychologist Sara Chatwin says eating together at the table is a great way to encourage and maintain connection between families and friends.

"It appears we’re seeing fewer people coming together to eat, with 25% of Kiwis only eating at the table together once a week or not at all. But Kiwis understand the importance of coming together to eat, with 58% of those surveyed saying that a benefit of lockdown was being able to enjoy meals with their whanau or housemates" says Chatwin.

"The Wattie’s connection tables are a great way to encourage our communities to prioritise connection. Together with Wattie’s, we’re on a mission to call Kiwis together and help Kiwis prioritise connection in their daily lives."

Details for all tables are below:

Hawke’s Bay:

Artist: Josh Lancaser

Location: Coastal cycle trail between Haumoana and Te Awanga

Install Date: 7th September 2023

Nelson:

Artist: Maia Hegglun

Location: Tahunanui Beach BBQ Area

Install Date: 2 nd October 2023

Mangawhai Heads:

Artist: Sara Hughes

Location: Mangawhai Heads

Install Date: 4th October 2023