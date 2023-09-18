Fletcher Building appoints Andrew McRae as General Manager, Higgins

Monday, 18 September, 2023 - 10:39

Fletcher Building is pleased to announce that Andrew McRae has been appointed to the leadership team of its Construction Division in the role of General Manager for Higgins.

Andrew McRae has had an extensive career in Roading and Construction, having spent the past 23 years with Fulton Hogan in both New Zealand and Australia, where he has most recently held the position of General Manager NSW and ACT.

Prior to his time in Australia, Andrew McRae led several large projects in New Zealand, most notably the Tauranga Eastern Link, the largest project of its kind at the time and the SH1 Northern Gateway Toll Road.

"I’m a proud Kiwi from the Hawkes Bay, I’m really looking forward to coming home to New Zealand and coming home to the company where I began my career, working as a Contracts Manager and Project Manager at Higgins," says Andrew McRae.

Phil Boylen Fletcher Building’s Chief Executive, Construction says Andrew McRae is known for his track record of successfully navigating highly complex projects and achieving award winning outcomes.

"Andrew brings with him a wealth of knowledge and he is highly respected for his ability to successfully lead multi-disciplinary teams working on large projects. We are thrilled he will be re-joining Higgins later in the year," says Phil Boylen.