Loaded appoints former Xero executive to board of directors

Queenstown hospitality software company, Loaded, continues to attract some of the industry's best talent with its latest addition to the board of directors: experienced tech executive Simona Turin.

CEO Richard McLeod is particularly excited about this new development, especially as it follows closely on the heels of Ryan Baker, the founder of Dunedin's Timely, joining Loaded as a shareholder and advisor earlier this year.

"In addition to raising growth capital of $3.5 million in late 2022, we've made some significant strides in a short time frame," said McLeod. "These include initial sales to high-profile customers in Australia and the development of a globalised feature set that's already under testing in locations like Ireland and Rarotonga."

McLeod believes that Simona Turin's addition to the team brings a wealth of global experience.

"Simona has a truly impressive background, with technology industry experience across four continents. This includes a unique stint as a combat sergeant in the Israel Defence Force and her transition from an analyst to an engineer on Wall Street."

"Over her 12 years in New Zealand, she has held key technology leadership positions at Spark, Air New Zealand, and most recently, as the Executive General Manager of Business Products at Xero," McLeod continued. "She played a pivotal role in Xero's acquisition of Plan Day, the Danish Time and Attendance platform. Her specific insights and expertise will be invaluable as Loaded takes its first steps into the global arena by pursuing the significant growth opportunity we see in the Australian market."