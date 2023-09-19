Finalists revealed for NZ International Business Awards 2023

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 13:14

Fifty finalists have made the final stage of the New Zealand International Business Awards 2023, Aotearoa New Zealand’s most prestigious awards for export businesses.

This year’s finalists come from around New Zealand and across a wide range of industries and sectors - representing the bravery, ingenuity and ambition of New Zealand exporters as they enter and grow in international markets.

Winners across the ten award categories, plus a Supreme Award chosen by judges, will be revealed on Thursday 23 November at a gala awards dinner in Auckland.

The New Zealand International Business Awards are run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise | Te Taurapa TÅ«hono (NZTE). They celebrate the success of New Zealand exporters, of all sizes and across all sectors, and recognise excellence and innovative practice as judged across ten awards categories.

"It was a real privilege to hear from some remarkable people and businesses in judging this year’s Awards," Convenor of Judges David Downs says. "It’s not easy to pick out finalists from as strong a field of entrants as we had, but we think Aotearoa New Zealand should be proud of the calibre of businesses that are representing us in international markets day in and day out."

"A common theme in the whole awards process has been the idea of succeeding together as one. When an export business breaks through and gets results overseas, they deserve recognition and credit for that achievement, but their success is also a win for our export sector and ultimately for everyone in New Zealand," Downs adds.

"The New Zealand International Business Awards are all about celebrating those successes, both in their own right and because they represent the contribution that all exporters are making to our communities and our country."

"We’re very proud of all our finalists and it’ll be great to bring them and the export community together in November to celebrate success and recognise the best of the best for 2023."

This year’s finalists represent a wide range of sectors - spanning digital services, food and beverage, consumer products, advanced manufacturing and more, with a strong showing from regional New Zealand.

The Awards welcome two new category sponsors for 2023: Kiwibank as sponsors of Excellence in Sustainability, and New Zealand Export Credit as sponsors of Best Emerging Business.

They join existing category sponsors including He kai kei aku ringa, New Zealand Story, Invest New Zealand and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade | ManatÅ« Aorere, as well as awards partners ExportNZ and KPMG.

Further details, including ticket sales for the awards night on 23 November, can be found at www.nziba.co.nz.

Best Emerging Business, brought to you by New Zealand Export Credit, from Te Tai Åhanga - The Treasury

anihana (CCE Group) Double Yolk Digital The Hello Cup Company The Pokeno Whisky Company Senator Boats SRW Laboratories

Best Medium Business

Auror Fingermark LawVu MacroActive Parkable Unipharm

Best Large Business

Auckland Biosciences Cin7 Pultron Composites Taylor Preston Vista Group

Excellence in Brand Storytelling, brought to you by New Zealand Story

AWWA Egmont Honey Kids Ride Shotgun Legend Story Studios The Pokeno Whisky Company TranzAlpine Honey

Excellence in Innovation

Alimetry Animals Like Us Les Mills Method Recycling Vista Group Whip Around

Excellence in Growing Online Sales

Actionary Adulttoymegastore Cin7 Eden Juice Getting Lost

Excellence in Sustainability, brought to you by Kiwibank

Grounded Packaging Heilala Vanilla Lawson’s Dry Hills Wines Miraka Holdings Limited Silver Fern Farms

He kai kei aku ringa for MÄori Excellence in Export

1Centre AWWA ÅKU New Zealand OSACO Group Sentient Software

Inspiring Women Leaders, brought to you by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade | ManatÅ« Aorere

Carmen Doran - Helius Catherine Jones - CreativeHQ Emma McAllister - Education Perfect Peri Drysdale - Untouched World Sally Gallagher - Apollo Foods Wyndi Tagi - WE Mana

Leveraging Investment for International Growth, brought to you by Invest New Zealand

Mint Innovation Phoenix Metalman Recycling Toku Eyes