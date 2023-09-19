'MyRepublic shakes up mobile space'

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 15:03

MyRepublic is launching a new $45 per month mobile plan, MyRepublic Plus, which allows customers to access unlimited mobile data at up to 40 Mbps.

NZ Head of Product and Marketing James Whittome says increasing competition in the mobile service provider market is a win for Kiwi consumers dealing with rising costs.

"We were the first mobile service provider to introduce truly unlimited mobile data plans, with no throttle, no contracts, and at affordable prices."

New Zealanders are now familiar with shopping around for the best power provider, and Whittome hopes more will consider doing this for their mobile service provider too.

"The whole mobile market is moving towards unlimited data, and consumers have more choice than ever to pick the speed they need, and only pay for what they use."

The 2022 Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report- published by the Commerce Commission in June 2023 found that the average download speed across the three mobile network providers in New Zealand was 38.3 Mbps.

"Even if you’re on an expensive max speed plan, on average you won’t be getting a download speed of more than 40 Mbps. Why waste money on vanity speeds you can’t get and don’t need anyway?"

"Whether you’re streaming your favourite show in 4K on Netflix, watching a big sports match live, or playing games when you’re out and about, the speed on our Plus plan will be more than enough. What’s more, you’ll never run out of data or get throttled to a frustrating crawl near the end of your billing cycle."

The Plus plan will include 20GB of Hotspot data. All MyRepublic plans include unlimited calls and SMS within NZ and Australia, are month-to-month with no contracts, 5G ready, and WiFi calling enabled.

MyRepublic Plus is another first for the market, after introducing MyRepublic Starter in March, a basic 2 Mbps unlimited data plan for just $25 per month.

"Our Starter plan is perfect for those who are on a tight budget. These users usually connect to WiFi at home, school or the office, but still want the freedom of knowing they will never run out of data to do the essentials like message friends on Whatsapp, navigate with Google Maps, or listen to their favourite podcast when they’re out and about."

MyRepublic is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) operating on the One NZ network, which covers 98.5% of the NZ population. MyRepublic recently exited the Broadband internet market in New Zealand, but are continuing to grow the mobile business locally.

