InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme 'one of the top three fastest-growing schemes'

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 09:23

InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme keeps up pace - one of the top three fastest-growing schemes The InvestNow KiwiSaver has emerged as one of the top three fastest-growing schemes in the market on the back of a growing appetite for individual investment choice and strong support from financial advisers.

Mike Heath, InvestNow general manager, said the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme almost doubled in size over the 12 months to March 31, as detailed in the long-running Investment News NZ annual survey of the sector.

"The Investment News survey of all 38 schemes in the market shows the InvestNow KiwiSaver has sustained the pace of growth in our second year of operation after a solid start in the 2022 period," Heath said. "Over 1,300 members joined during the year while funds under management doubled to more than $145 million as more New Zealanders begin to appreciate the value of our flexible investment choice offer.

"We’re also getting real traction from financial advisers who see the clear benefits for themselves and their customers - the ability to offer model portfolios, made of up different funds from different managers, all within the one scheme - removing the need for their customers to transfer to a different scheme should their model change in the future."

Since the end of the financial year on March 31, the InvestNow KiwiSaver scheme has continued to expand on pace, with funds under management growing by a further 20%.

Heath said he expected the demand for greater investment choice to increase further as KiwiSaver balances inevitably grow.

"The average KiwiSaver member balance now is just under $30,000 but many already have amounts exceeding $100,000," he said. "With mandated contributions, potentially at an increasing rate over time, KiwiSaver is on track to become the single-biggest financial asset for most New Zealanders outside the family home - and they are going to want to have a greater say in how that money is managed."

The Investment News data shows the InvestNow scheme had one of the highest average member balances of over $45,000.

"It’s also encouraging to see in the FMA’s 2023 KiwiSaver Report , published this week, that more KiwiSaver schemes, particularly those offered by the larger players, are removing their administration fees - not charging any fees was a must-do for us when we launched the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme." As per the FMA’s 2023 report "administration fees charged this year were the lowest ever", Heath said.