Supercars speeding into Taupo in 2024 - Council

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 15:18

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas says locals and businesses are excited to welcome the Repco Supercars Championship to the district from 19 to 21 April 2024.

"Everyone is looking forward to hosting teams, supporters, and visitors for this exhilarating event," Mr Trewavas said.

After a year-long hiatus from New Zealand, one round of Australasia’s premier racing championship, which will be known as the ITM TaupÅ SuperSprint, will be held at the world-class TaupÅ International Motorsport Park each year from 2024 until at least 2026. Only a few minutes’ drive from TaupÅ, the park has been considerably upgraded since it opened.

The ITM TaupÅ SuperSprint is expected to attract more than 100,000 attendees and generate more than 22,000 international visitor nights and $6 million in economic benefit to the TaupÅ District per event.

Alongside the government’s Major Events funding, TaupÅ District Council is supporting Supercars for a term of three years with a contribution of $300,000 + GST per event, plus in-kind support, which encompasses use of council venues and help with event activations.

Mr Trewavas said he was delighted Supercars would be holding a round in the events capital of New Zealand.

"Attracting a premium event like Supercars to the TaupÅ District further cements that reputation and our central location means people will come from all over the country and abroad," he said.

"We expect a lot of visitors to our town and our district, and we know they’ll receive a warm welcome."

Accommodation will be highly sought after, boosting the local tourism industry. Beautiful Awards Large Town finalist TaupÅ and Small Town finalist TÅ«rangi are just two places for visitors to stay. TaupÅ District has plenty of options including hotels, motels and campground accommodation, not to mention a huge range of holiday homes.

The event will also support neighbouring regions such as Ruapehu, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and Rotorua.