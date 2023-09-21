New Director for Christchurch Airport

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 16:52

Christchurch Airport welcomes the appointment of Ed Sims to its board of directors.

Ed brings a wealth of global experience in aviation and tourism to the board. He has previously been CEO of Canada’s WestJet Airlines, CEO of Airways New Zealand and held senior executive roles at Air New Zealand, along with senior executive roles with UK based aviation and travel companies like the Thomas Cook and Virgin Travel Group companies .

Board Chair Catherine Drayton says "We are delighted to have someone with Ed’s considerable experience join our board as we face an exciting and evolving future for aviation and the role of airports".

Ed will begin his new director’s role on October 25 and says he is looking forward to both the board and getting back into the New Zealand aviation environment.

"I am thrilled to be offered this opportunity to add support and direction to the great work of Christchurch International Airport. Their work in areas like environmental sustainability and enhanced passenger experience has been outstanding, and I am excited to be a part of the team. "