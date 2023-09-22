'Wairarapa pet owners can now farewell a loved companion in the comfort of their own home'

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 13:34

As a nation of animal lovers, we don’t like to think about having to say goodbye to our beloved pets. Yet, when the time comes, making the final hours as comfortable and peaceful as possible makes the experience much easier for both the pet and its owner.

Recognising this need, five Wairarapa-based veterinarians have set up Devoted, a home euthanasia and aftercare service that offers clients an alternative option to an in-clinic procedure, where the animal may be exposed to sounds and smells they find stressful.

"Providing the very best care, and helping to ease pain and suffering, is something Devoted takes very seriously," says Veterinarian Adrian Evans, who manages the service. "Sadly, the majority of pets do not die in their sleep, and many elderly pets can eventually suffer from debilitating diseases, such as arthritis or chronic organ failure," he says. "Most owners will know when their pet is suffering, and the time has come. We feel privileged to be able to help bring them peace and make the experience as stress-free as possible for the family."

Devoted offers an online booking service through the company’s website devoted.co.nz, where owners can choose a day and time that works best for them. From there, a veterinarian will make contact to discuss the process.

Prior to the procedure, the animal is given a sedative to ensure a calm and peaceful passing. Devoted also provides a dedicated aftercare process that involves the use of environmentally friendly, sustainable cardboard caskets and non-woven bags to carry the pet. The products used by the Devoted team are also supplied to vet clinics across the country. Afterwards, Devoted can also arrange the cremation and then return the pet’s ashes to the owner in a scattertube, wooden urn, or in the form of a Reterniti stone.

"As pet owners ourselves, we understand how difficult it can be to make the decision to put an animal to sleep to ease their pain and suffering," Adrian says. "As veterinarians, we are in a position where we can help to ease the pain and suffering of an animal in the kindest way possible. Devoted offers people the option to do this is in the comfort of their own home at a time that suits them best."

For more information visit devoted.co.nz