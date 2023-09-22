Eurocold setting for 620% operations size increase with City of Logan headquarters

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 14:38

Leading Australian refrigerated truck solutions company, Eurocold has begun working on a new facility in the City of Logan as part of the national expansion of the company.

It will increase Eurocold’s floorspace from 1,200sqm to 8,677sqm (approx 620% increase) and complements the launch of Eurocold’s division in Western Sydney in April; Melbourne in November and plans to be in Perth and New Zealand this financial year.

The project is being overseen by ESR and not only will it allow Eurocold to expand its manufacturing and assembly capabilities, but also do it in a sustainable way, with solar power, electric charging stations and other sustainability practices.

It will create 45 full-time jobs in the City of Logan expanding current headcount by 22 that will move across from Eurocold’s current assembly site in Wynnum.

The creation of the new facility is in line with the roll out of Revora - Eurocold’s electric truck brand launched in March. The first Revora electric refrigerated truck will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revora will utilise cutting edge technology developed with Carrier and chassis suppliers to ensure more efficient practices in refrigerated transport, not only reducing carbon emissions through all-electric powered vehicles and refrigeration cabinets; but will also reduce waste through the course of delivery to end customers.

Managing Director of Eurocold and Revora, Avraam Solomon says the Berrinba facility future proofs the company for expansion.

"We have a bold plan to take the number of Eurocold vehicles on the road from the current 200 to nearly 2000 by the end of 2029," explained Solomon. "We’re committed to a significant investment into the refrigerated trucking industry over the next three years.

"This will see our footprint increase across Australia and into New Zealand - we hope to have all of our new facilities signed and operational within 12 months.

"This plan includes the launch of Revora, which has created an incredible amount of interest throughout the industry. We’ll be providing sustainable, electrified delivery solutions at multiple sizes from small utility type vehicles right through to larger, rigid units.

"Our developer partners at ESR are assisting us with the move to a carbon free future through the technology being implemented and their company is built on a shared vision of building for a sustainable future in the new economy."

ESR Australia’s General Manager Development, Queensland, Craig Robertson said, "ESR welcomes Eurocold to Berrinba Industrial Estate and their signing marks a significant milestone for the Estate, closing out the first two stages.

"The ESR Australia team will work closely with Eurocold as we close out construction and then through active management to ensure the space caters to all their operational needs as they upscale operations."

The City of Logan has recognised the investment in the facility build with a grant that honours what Eurocold will generate for the local economy.

"The City of Logan has partnered with us on this project as Eurocold will be bringing significant business opportunities to the area and we will be the only refrigerated transport builder in the LGA," added Solomon. "On top of that we’ll be contributing to local businesses in the area of supplies for our trucks and, of course, staff will live and shop in the area."

Cassidy Shorland of City of Logan Council added: The City of Logan is proud to be partnering with ESR and Eurocold on their new facility in Berrinba. This investment demonstrates Eurocold's commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we are excited to support them in their growth journey. The new facility will create jobs and economic opportunities for the City of Logan and its community. We look forward to seeing ESR and Eurocold continue to succeed in the years to come".

The Berrinba factory is expected to be in operation by March 2024.

To find out more about Eurocold, visit www.eurocold.com.au and Revora at http://revora.au.