'Tahi Skincare embraces nature's simplicity'

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 13:52

Tahi, a 100% natural oil blends skincare brand, is boldly embarking on a mission to reconnect skin with the earth, embracing simplicity and oneness with nature.

"As people, we are strong. We grow, develop, and achieve greatness. But along the way, useful traditions have been lost. What was once simple has become complicated," says Jackie Lee, the visionary behind Tahi.

Tahi's guiding ethos is "we are one," or Kotahi TÄtou. Lee emphasises the profound connection between inner thoughts and external skin health, highlighting the link to nature.

Each oil in the Tahi range is crafted from plant extracts found in native New Zealand forests, embodying the brand's commitment to natural ingredients.

Lee's experimentation with various blends, labels, and bottles led her to create products using essential oils such as almond oil and other carrier oils as a base, combined with mÄnuka or lavender essential oil extracts. Her journey also involved delving into herbal and plant medicines.

"I just researched what those plants had been used for in the past by MÄori and others and why, and experimented with them myself - how they felt together, how they smelled together, and the mixture of different things that can benefit people's skin," says Lee.

Over the next six years, she steadily built the brand. Her mother, Sue Lee, joined the team recently - handling orders and marketing the business from Christchurch. Meanwhile Lee focuses on the production and social media side of things in Karamea, a town on the West Coast of the South Island.

One of Tahi's standout products is Marino, an aromatherapy wellness oil composed of organic sweet almond oil, organic lavender essential oil, and mÄnuka essential oil. Marino serves as a versatile blend, suitable for facial cleansing, moisturising, aromatherapy massages, baths, and soothing minor burns and irritations.

Lee acknowledges the resilience inherited from her parents and ancestors being the source of strength for her. As an entrepreneur, she recognises that business and people management can be challenging, something she’s experienced as a businesswoman. The good thing is that it gets easier with practice, she says.

As Tahi continues to grow and influence, Lee envisions collaborations with experts to develop blends on a more scientific level - expanding her brand’s presence in stores across the country.