ASB Canstar's Bank of the Year for Digital Banking for second year running

Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 - 10:27

ASB's mobile and online banking offering has earned Canstar’s top award for digital banking, for a second consecutive year.

The winning combination of tools for saving, budgeting and managing accounts has secured ASB the victory, with the expert panel describing ASB’s budgeting tools as outperforming its competitors. The panel also noted the excellence of the ASB Mobile Banking app, which offers an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Technology and Operations, David Bullock said "Financial wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. With many New Zealanders doing it tough at the moment, getting a budgeting plan in place and taking advantage of the tools ASB has available to you is the first step to start getting on top of your financial wellbeing. Over the past financial year, 404,000 customers used ASB’s digital financial wellbeing tools, up 39% on the previous year.

"Recently we introduced a new Card Tracker function to our mobile app, giving customers visibility of what subscriptions are being charged to their Visa debit or credit card, which has been accessed by more than 210,000 customers since launch. We also recently made our Support Finder tool available for all New Zealanders, not just those that bank with us, helping Kiwi access $14.3 million in additional government financial benefits they may have been otherwise missing out on.

"ASB’s mobile first approach means we show up for our customers where and when they need us, setting the benchmark in a digital first solution. This award is fantastic recognition of the people driving our mahi."

This year, we're excited to also be bringing further tools to our customers, including new ways to stay on top of spending and personalise their accounts.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand Manager said "ASB’s focus on its online offering is impressive. Digital banking is now the default for most banking customers, and they are looking for effective apps and ways to manage their money online. ASB is absolutely ahead of the pack in this space and are seeing the rewards. Huge congratulations to the team for winning this award again. It’s very well deserved."

To find out more about ASB’s digital banking offering, please visit ASB’s Cost of Living Navigator or ASB’s Mobile Banking App webpage.