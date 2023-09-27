Wellington Airport kicking off Lyall Bay and Rongotai revitalisation projects

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 11:22

Wellington Airport is taking big steps towards revitalising the Lyall Bay and Rongotai precincts with new food and beverage outlets and construction of a new Airport Emergency Services Centre to start soon.

The airport has purchased two high-profile waterfront corner sites in the Lyall Bay Junction on Kingsford Smith Street, which will feature new hospitality offerings opening in early 2024.

Plans are being developed for a new public promenade area along Lyall Bay parade providing improved access from the Leonie Gill shared pathway to the Lyall Bay shopping, dining and beach precincts.

Construction on a new, modern Airport Fire Station on Coutts Street in Rongotai is also set to begin in mid-October. The project will involve landscaping work to improve the streetscape and create a spectacular public location designed for plane spotting.

These developments are in addition to a deal the Airport signed last year with Greater Wellington Regional Council to lease two hectares of land between Tirangi Road and Kingsford Smith Street for a large-scale public transport redevelopment.

Wellington Airport’s chief executive Matt Clarke says:

"We’re passionate about making a world class airport experience, and we feel the same about enhancing our neighbourhood. Residents and visitors can look forward to a major upgrade.

"We’re proud to be helping drive the revitalisation of this area. Lyall Bay is a popular place for locals and visitors for shopping, dining and spending time at the beach. This work is going to make it even more of a jewel in Wellington’s crown.

"These are major investments into our local community that will make it a better place to live, work and play."