Finalists nveiled for 11th ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

ANZIIF is delighted to announce the finalists for the 11th New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.
Commenting on the upcoming event, ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford said, " The New Zealand
insurance industry has faced an extraordinarily challenging year, at this year's event, we will be commemorating the ongoing support our industry provides to its customers, communities, and workforce, while also acknowledging the exceptional accomplishments of the diverse talent present within our sector."
"Thank you to our judging panel who have given their time to assess the submissions and our sponsors who continue to support this incredible celebration of our industry."
This year's event - to be hosted on 22 November at Cordis, Auckland - includes 14 categories representing a broad range of insurance sectors.
The finalists for the 2023 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are:
Large Broking Company of the Year
Announced on the night
Broker Network of the Year
Announced on the night
Underwriting Agency of the Year
Delta Insurance Underwriting Agencies of New Zealand
General Insurance Company of the Year
AA Insurance Chubb Insurance FMG Vero Insurance New Zealand
Claims Team of the Year
AA Insurance Chubb Insurance Gallagher Bassett Runacres Vero Insurance New Zealand
Life Insurance Company of the Year
Announced on the night
Insurtech Start-up of the Year
Bounce Insurance InsuredHQ Loop Logics Morgan Project Services Simfuni
Professional Services Firm of the Year
Finity McLarens New Zealand Morgan Project Services Sedgwick
Service Provider to the Insurance Industry
IVAA RedBook
Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion
AIA New Zealand IAG New Zealand Zurich New Zealand
Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change
AIA New Zealand Zurich New Zealand
Young Insurance Professional of the Year
George Dmitriev, Insurance Underwriters NZ Isabelle Kwek, Wotton + Kearney Leigh Bennett, Fidelity Life Assurance Company Ltd Miro Doredvich, Delta Insurance
Insurance Leader of the Year
Announced on the night
ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award
Announced on the night
