Finalists nveiled for 11th ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 13:19

ANZIIF is delighted to announce the finalists for the 11th New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

Commenting on the upcoming event, ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford said, " The New Zealand

insurance industry has faced an extraordinarily challenging year, at this year's event, we will be commemorating the ongoing support our industry provides to its customers, communities, and workforce, while also acknowledging the exceptional accomplishments of the diverse talent present within our sector."

"Thank you to our judging panel who have given their time to assess the submissions and our sponsors who continue to support this incredible celebration of our industry."

This year's event - to be hosted on 22 November at Cordis, Auckland - includes 14 categories representing a broad range of insurance sectors.

The finalists for the 2023 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are:

Large Broking Company of the Year

Announced on the night

Broker Network of the Year

Announced on the night

Underwriting Agency of the Year

Delta Insurance Underwriting Agencies of New Zealand

General Insurance Company of the Year

AA Insurance Chubb Insurance FMG Vero Insurance New Zealand

Claims Team of the Year

AA Insurance Chubb Insurance Gallagher Bassett Runacres Vero Insurance New Zealand

Life Insurance Company of the Year

Announced on the night

Insurtech Start-up of the Year

Bounce Insurance InsuredHQ Loop Logics Morgan Project Services Simfuni

Professional Services Firm of the Year

Finity McLarens New Zealand Morgan Project Services Sedgwick

Service Provider to the Insurance Industry

IVAA RedBook

Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

AIA New Zealand IAG New Zealand Zurich New Zealand

Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change

AIA New Zealand Zurich New Zealand

Young Insurance Professional of the Year

George Dmitriev, Insurance Underwriters NZ Isabelle Kwek, Wotton + Kearney Leigh Bennett, Fidelity Life Assurance Company Ltd Miro Doredvich, Delta Insurance

Insurance Leader of the Year

Announced on the night

ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award

Announced on the night