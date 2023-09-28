'Stewardship Code gains rapid traction'

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 08:36

New Zealand’s Stewardship Code is gaining rapid traction, with 18 Signatories and the majority of NZ’s funds under management signed up in the first year.

Stewardship is the responsible allocation and management of capital by investors to create and preserve long-term value for current and future generations. New Zealand’s investment community developed a Code which was launched in September 2022 to give investors a clear framework for using their influence to steer the companies they own on critical environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

Secretariat lead Jackson Rowland says the Code promotes the responsible allocation and management of capital by investors to promote business practices that lead to sustainable outcomes for our environment, society, and economy.

Rowland says New Zealand’s 18 Signatories hold over $100B in assets, which is the majority of the funds under management in New Zealand.

‘Feedback to us from Signatories is that climate change is their main area of focus, followed by modern slavery. Signatories are also releasing dedicated stewardship reports to align with the Code, showing a clear commitment to the Code.’

Rowland says this level of uptake of the Code in its first year is an exceptional outcome, demonstrating the high levels of commitment from Kiwi investors to prioritising a long-term sustainable approach.

‘Stewardship is about maximising long-term value for current and future generations, and the fact that most of New Zealand’s assets under management have committed to stewardship is a really positive sign for Kiwis.’

Jorge Waayman, Manager, ESG Research, Harbour Asset Management said "Stewardship has always been a core part of our responsible investing approach given our belief that it can be a powerful lever for creating positive, real-world changes that benefit a wide set of stakeholders across current and future generations. In practice, the Code provides a useful framework to guide what good looks like in stewardship and helps hold signatories accountable to promote integrity and mitigate greenwashing."

Slade Robertson, Managing Director at Devon Funds Management said "Our stewardship practices include voting, monitoring, and engaging with companies on matters including strategy, performance, corporate governance, decarbonisation, and social outcomes. It is our fiduciary duty to encourage companies to produce better outcomes for their investors and communities."

Founding Signatories:

ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Castle Point, Devon Funds, Harbour Asset Management, Kiwi Wealth, Metrics, Milford, Northern Trust Asset Management, NZ Super Fund, Russell Investments, SALT, Trust Management, Westpac.

Signatories:

Nikko Asset Management, Mint Asset Management, Pathfinder