Sony unveils three wireless microphones

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 12:02

Expanding its microphone portfolio, Sony introduces the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones, along with the wireless streaming microphone ECM-S1. These cutting-edge microphones combine high quality sound capture with a lightweight design. With the ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1 models, Sony empowers video content creators with the ability to achieve superior audio recording across various shooting scenarios.

The ECM-W3 has a two-channel receiver and two microphones and the ECM-W3S has a one-channel receiver and one microphone. Both the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are perfect for video content creators who work in a wide range of shooting scenarios such as Vlogs and interviews, where it allows you to easily record high-quality voices even when you are shooting away from the camera.

The ECM-W3 wireless microphone is an ideal solution for interviews and one-on-one conversations and the ECM-W3S microphone excels in capturing clear and articulate user voices for vloggers and video contents creators with a focus on delivering a natural organic sound. These microphones ensure exceptional sound pickup while effectively reducing noise. In addition to Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe compatibility with Sony cameras, compatibility is further enhanced through a USB Type-C® terminal and 3.5mm audio output which enables connections with a range of devices equipped with USB terminal and 3.5mm audio input such as cameras, smartphone, and PC etc. The microphone also comes equipped with a convenient charging case, allowing for hassle-free portability.

For professional videographers and video content creators who require top-notch audio quality for shoots, livestreams, and podcasts, the ECM-S1 microphone is the ultimate tool. The microphone has a compact and lightweight body and is equipped with three 14 mm large-diameter capsules tuned to capture human voices naturally and with high-quality sound. Its seamless connection to cameras, computers, and smartphones makes an indispensable asset for content creators seeking a dynamic and engaging audio-video experience. As audio is recorded directly to the camera via a wireless connection, "sound and video lag" that sometimes occurs when sound and video are input separately to a distribution device during live streaming does not occur, thus delay compensation is not required.

Sony's ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1 microphones embody the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence. With these new offerings, Sony continues to push the boundaries of audio technology, empowering creators to achieve remarkable sound quality across various content creation avenues.

Achieves high-quality sound pickup with reduced noise

The ECM-W3 consists of a receiver and two microphones, and the ECM-W3S consists of a receiver and one microphone. By designing with sound quality in mind, Sony has achieved high-quality sound pickup with reduced noise.

Equipped with a noise-cut filter that effectively reduces harsh noise with digital signal processing, and a low-cut filter that reduces unwanted low-frequency noise such as wind, air conditioning, and vibration noise. In addition, the included windscreen reduces the noise generated when strong wind or breath hits the microphone, making it possible to record clear audio with interference from the ambient environment. Working together, the filters and windscreen results in less noise removal processing during post-production.

When connected to a Sony camera equipped with the Multi-Interface (MI) shoe, the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S receiver is compatible with a digital audio interface, and the camera can then directly record the audio signal output. This enables superb sound recording with minimal noise interference. In addition, it is equipped with a safety function that suppresses sound distortion at high volumes, and an attenuator function that manually reduces the sound during high-volume recording. Both the "ECM-W3" and "ECM-W3S" deliver low power consumption, low latency, and high sound quality with Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and LC3Plus codec.

Enhanced convenience through versatile connectivity

MI Shoe support enables greater flexibility with battery-free and cable-free shooting. Power is supplied directly from the camera to the receiver, so there is no need to worry about running out of battery. It also has a USB Type-C® terminal, so it is possible to output digital audio (48kHz/24bit) from the receiver to a USB-connected smartphone or PC. In addition, it is equipped with a 3.5mm mini jack (stereo) audio output terminal, ensuring compatibility with cameras, PCs, IC recorders, etc., that do not have an MI shoe. In addition, a terminal protection holder/stand for the multi-interface foot is included and can be used as a microphone stand when attaching the receiver to equipment other than a camera or attached to a smartphone clamp as an adapter with screw holes.

Additionally, the microphone is equipped with a 3.5mm mini jack (monaural) which can be used as an external microphone input terminal. It can be used in combination with a lavalier microphone such as ECM-LV1, you are able to pick-up the subject’s voice while the microphone is hidden from view. The rechargeable microphone can be used continuously for up to 6 hours on a full charge.

Compact and lightweight, high portability with charging case included

The compact and lightweight microphone’s dimensions are 25.0mm x 52.5mm x 20.5mm (W/H/D) and weighs only 17g. The receiver is 32.0mm x 29.0mm x 50.0mm (W/H/D) and weighs 25g. Both the microphones and receivers can be used anywhere, anytime with ease. For added durability, the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are designed to be dustproof and moisture proof, which allows for worry-free outdoor usage.

In addition, the lightweight and portable charging case makes it possible to charge while on the move.

Main features of the wireless/streaming microphone "ECM-S1"

ECM-S1

High-quality sound pickup performance and synchronization of sound and video by connecting to a camera

The ECM-S1 is equipped with three large-diameter (14mm) capsules that corresponds to three sound pickup modes: Uni-directional, Omni-directional and Stereo, providing high-quality sound pickup with high sensitivity, and wide frequency characteristics. The microphone’s intrinsic low noise levels and wide dynamic range allows for clear recording of even the softest sounds.

By tuning it to record human voices naturally and clearly, the microphone can capture realistic and rich textured sound during recording that is unique to streaming microphones. It also has a noise cut filter that effectively removes harsh noise through digital signal processing, and a low-cut filter that reduces unnecessary low-frequency noise such as wind, air conditioning, and vibration, thus reducing the effects of the surrounding environment. The ECM-S1 has a full range of functions that reduce noise and support high-quality sound pickup.

A new sound pickup style with a compact, lightweight housing and versatile connectivity

The ECM-S1 microphone is light, weighing just 157g, and compact at 63.0 mm x 137.5 mm x 63.0 mm(W/H/D) with an ultra-light and compact receiver that weighs 25g at 32 mm x 29 mm x 50 mm (W/H/D). The Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and LC3plus codec deliver low power consumption, low latency, and high sound quality. Using wireless connection allows for a recording style that remains unaffected by environmental conditions. You can also achieve a new level of sound pickup, enabling talks and singing accompanied by musical instruments to be recorded in high sound quality.

For connectivity, the receiver can be attached to a compatible camera via it’s MI Shoe. The microphone and receiver are equipped with USB Type-C® terminals that support 48 kHz/24-bit digital audio output. As a result, the microphone can record high quality sound in a variety of ways, such as connecting the microphone wirelessly to a PC or smartphone via the receiver’s USB or connecting the microphone directly to a PC or smartphone via USB. The receiver also has a 3.5mm mini jack (stereo) as an audio output terminal.

High operability that meets the needs of diverse creators

The microphone is equipped with an independent dial that adjusts the sound recording level. The ECM-S1’s audio input level volume can also be adjusted intuitively with the upper dial while checking the audio input level in real time with the indicator lamps. The built-in LINK lamp indicates the communication status between the microphone and receiver to prevent any missed recording.

When recording via a USB connection between the microphone and a PC or smartphone, headphones (commercially available) can be connected to the microphone’s headphone out jack to monitor the audio without involving the connected device. The headphone volume can also be adjusted with a short press of the dial on the bottom of the microphone. You can adjust the audio mixing ratio between the input volume level of the audio from the microphone and that of the audio from the computer or smartphone via the USB connection with the headphone volume/mixing ratio adjustment dial on the microphone.

The ECM-S1 and receiver each have a built-in battery for extended use. The receiver can also be used continuously with the support of direct power supply when connected to the camera’s MI Shoe or a USB Type-C® cable. The microphone can be used continuously for up to 13 hours when the battery is fully charged using a USB Type-C® cable.

In addition, a pop guard reduces popping noises that occurs when the speaker’s mouth is close to the microphone and their breath comes into direct contact with the microphone. This enables vocals, narration, and other audio to be recorded under optimal conditions. A stand that can be attached to the microphone is also included, allowing the microphone to stand without support while recording. The microphone angle can also be adjusted forward or backward. Alternatively, the stand can be removed when not in use and the 1/4" thread on the bottom of the microphone allows it to be mounted on a tripod or attached to a commercially available microphone arm.

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-W3, ECM-W3S and ECM-S1 wireless microphones will be in New Zealand from October 2023.

ECM-W3: SRP $899.95 NZD

ECM-W3S: SRP $679.95 NZD

ECM-S1: SRP $799.95 NZD