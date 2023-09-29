Second quarter hospitality data shows mixed results - Restaurant Association

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 08:29

The recovery of New Zealand's hospitality industry is facing challenges. Although the second quarter of 2023 reported a growth rate of 9.8%, notably, menu pricing has also risen by a comparable percentage of 9.2%, playing a significant role in this growth and reflecting necessary price adjustments.

The data, collected by Stats NZ, highlights the following regional performance during Q2 2023 compared to the same period in 2022:

Northland Region: 0.7% growth, with a 5.1% decline compared to the previous quarter (Q1 2023).

Auckland Region: 10.2% growth, accompanied by a 2.4% increase compared to Q1 2023.

Waikato Region: Steady 12.8% growth and a 6.3% rise compared to Q1 2023.

Bay of Plenty Region: 6.2% growth, although experiencing a slight dip of 0.9% compared to Q1 2023.

Gisborne Region: 19.5% growth, along with a 23.0% increase compared to Q1 2023. This region was impacted heavily by flooding and the cyclone in the first quarter.

Hawke's Bay Region: Strong growth of 12.0%, with an 11.4% increase compared to Q1 2023. This region was also impacted heavily by flooding and the cyclone in the first quarter.

Taranaki Region: Facing challenges with a decline of 13.2%, compounded by a 10.4% decrease compared to Q1 2023.

Manawatu-Wanganui Region: 5.4% growth, along with a modest 0.8% increase compared to Q1 2023.

Wellington Region: 4.6% growth, though experiencing a slight downturn of 1.1% compared to Q1 2023.

West Coast Region: Striking 22.8% growth, offset by an 18.5% decrease compared to Q1 2023.

Tasman Region: A 4.7% growth rate, coupled with a 15.3% decline compared to Q1 2023.

Nelson Region: 9.5% growth, while witnessing an 8.8% drop compared to Q1 2023.

Marlborough Region: 6.8% growth, with an 8.2% decrease compared to Q1 2023.

Canterbury Region (excluding Kaikoura): A strong 13.9% growth, with only a marginal 0.1% decrease compared to Q1 2023.

Otago Region (excluding Queenstown-Lakes): 10.6% growth, with a minimal 0.3% decrease compared to Q1 2023.

Queenstown-Lakes: Noteworthy 30.0% growth, tempered by a 15.5% decrease compared to Q1 2023.

Southland Region: 17.6% growth, offset by a 10.7% decrease compared to Q1 2023.

Total New Zealand: An overall growth rate of 9.8%, with a slight 0.3% increase compared to Q1 2023.

These regional variations reflect the complex interplay of economic factors and local conditions. Some regions, such as Kaikoura (37%), Queenstown-Lakes (30%), and West Coast South Is (22%), experienced substantial sales growth. These are tourist areas that struggled when borders were closed but have rebounded with the reopening.

While the overall growth is promising, it is essential to consider several factors influencing these figures:

Operational Restrictions: In the same period in 2022, all of Aotearoa was under the Red traffic light setting until 14 April, followed by Orange in April, May, and June which significantly impacted operations. Menu Pricing: Menu pricing has increased by a similar percentage (9.2%), which accounts for a substantial portion of the growth and reflects price adjustments.

Costs and Profitability: The current landscape includes increasing labour costs, which have risen to an average of 38%, a 12.5% surge in food prices, including a 22% escalation in fruit and vegetable prices, and an 11% uptick in meat, poultry, and fish prices during the 12 months leading up to June 2023. These factors pose significant challenges, putting pressure on profitability despite the growth in sales.

Business owners continue to be concerned about future business conditions. According to feedback from Restaurant Association members, a mere 20% anticipate an improvement over the next 12 months, with factors like the recession, upcoming election, and impending legislative changes causing unease.

Employers also want to see more done to tackle inflationary pressures, with initial impact already being felt through adjustments to customer discretionary dollar spend as well as forcing menu price adjustments.

"The adverse weather conditions have significantly affected our revenue this year, and as we approach the crucial summer trading season, it is essential for our industry to rebound with strong results. Additionally, tourism statistics will play a pivotal role, and we are hopeful that the necessary measures have been taken to attract tourists back to our country during the upcoming summer period," said Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"With our current challenges in mind, we urge the incoming government to collaborate in building a focused pathway for revitalising and positioning the hospitality sector for the future.

"Despite being a significant contributor of over $14 billion to New Zealand's economy, there are few policies that actually address our industry specifically. "Challenges such as worker shortages, changes in worker visa accreditation requirements and cost increases must be addressed. "Additionally, there is a call for greater recognition of hospitality's role in tourism and a balanced regulatory environment that supports both business growth and employee well-being."