Woolworths New Zealand celebrates Aotearoa’s best at 2023 supplier partnership awards

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 10:56

Woolworths New Zealand has recognised the work of its top supplier partners at its annual Supplier Awards, held at Auckland Showgrounds last week. The awards, held as part of Woolworths New Zealand Experience 2023, highlight excellence and innovation across the food and grocery industry in New Zealand.

Suppliers and producers from around Aotearoa and the world received plaudits at this year’s awards across 18 categories, from berry growers in Matakana to household name brands well-known to every pantry.

"Our supplier partners are incredibly important to us, so it is always a pleasure to recognise the hard work, talent and innovation coming from our supplier community," says Spencer Sonn, Managing Director, Woolworths New Zealand. "It’s no secret that these are challenging times for the grocery sector, but when our suppliers succeed, we all succeed, so we welcome the chance to step back and celebrate the great work we do together. We are proud to have again been ranked the most preferred retail partner by our suppliers, and we’re committed to continuing to collaborate with them to keep providing Kiwis with great products every day."

Chobani was recognised as the Fresh Supreme Supplier of the Year, after an incredible first year in the New Zealand market. The Greek yoghurt producer launched exclusively at Countdown in August 2022, and has already scaled up its offering for Kiwis after a great response. Chobani Business Manager Taari Ropata was individually recognised, as the Fresh Account Manager of the Year.

"Chobani has been an awesome partner to work with and bring its delicious product to the New Zealand market," says Pieter de Wet, Countdown’s Commercial Director Fresh. "They’ve done an exemplary job of establishing themselves quickly in a new country, and this recognition is well deserved."

Iconic business Bluebird took home the award for Packaged Supreme Supplier of the Year, off the back of another successful year.

"Bluebird has worked hard to drive great results in the snacking category in the last year, through the innovative use of customer insights and data," says Steve Mills, Countdown’s Commercial Director Packaged Goods. "They’re a fantastic team to work with, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the next 12 months bring."