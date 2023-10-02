ChargeNet announces plans to build 10-point charging hub in Tauriko

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 12:06

ChargeNet, Aotearoa New Zealand’s only nationwide EV charging network, has today announced plans to build one of New Zealand’s fastest and largest EV charging hubs, set to be installed at Tauriko, Tauranga.

Designed to meet the growing demand for EV charging, and with an installed capacity of 750kW, the charging hub will be able to charge up to 10 vehicles at one time, with a separate area for charging cars towing trailers, campervans and small electric trucks. Stage one of the charging hub is expected to be complete by the end of 2024, and will see the installation of five 150kW chargers, which can simultaneously add 300km of range within 20 minutes- - enough to power most EV journeys to Auckland, or to Hamilton and back.

The charging hub will be powered 100% renewable, climate positive certified electricity that is sourced from wind, hydro, and solar, through ChargeNet’s energy partner Ecotricity.

"Tauriko hosts approximately 26,000 vehicles per day on average, and our data shows that the new charging hub at is perfectly positioned to support charging demand and meet our customers’ needs, providing fast and convenient charging for drivers on the go," says ChargeNet CEO, Danusia Wypych.

"The new charging hub is a part of our plan to double our network to 600 charging points within the next three years - we expect to start rolling out a variety of hubs and destination chargers around the country that are set up so capacity can be ramped up to accommodate increasing demand and utilisation.

"We strive to continuously improve our charging network to meet the needs of all our customers. There are three key considerations when building charging hubs like these: location, timing, and providing the right speed. Planning for future growth means we can scale these sites relatively quickly," says Danusia.

The new charging hub is jointly funded by ChargeNet and EECA, with co-funding from EECA’s Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF).

ChargeNet has also announced today it is planning to develop or refurbish eight electric vehicle charging sites across New Zealand’s regional centres, as part of its commitment to provide New Zealanders with more than 600 fast DC charging points.

The new ChargeNet sites, a mix of 75kW and 150kW chargers with charging for four vehicles at each site, will be built in Tairua, Waihi, Paeroa, and Whakatane on the east coast of the North Island, Southern Wairarapa in the lower North Island, Blenheim and Motueka in the top of the South Island, and at Cromwell in Central Otago.

Danusia Wypych says that the co-funding will enable the company to strengthen its network capacity in Aotearoa’s most densely populated region - the Golden Triangle, comprising the area between Tauranga, Hamilton, and Auckland. The area is the home of over 50% of New Zealand’s population.

For more information on ChargeNet and to find a fast charging station near you, please visit www.charge.net.nz/map.