Nexia Network expands to Hawke's Bay - Nexia New Zealand

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 13:02

NEXIA New Zealand is pleased to announce an addition to its network of independent accounting and advisory firms. As of October 1st, Moore Markhams Hawke’s Bay will become part of Nexia New Zealand, further enhancing the range of services available to clients in the Hawke’s Bay region.

Now comprising of three independently owned firms and continuing to be known as Nexia New Zealand. These firms operate from four offices located in Christchurch, Albany, Newmarket and now Hastings, and offer a diverse range of accounting and business advisory services to clients across various industries. The global network of Nexia firms, make Nexia International the eighth largest group of accounting and consulting firms in the world.

Nexia New Zealand was established in 2016, following the merger of two Christchurch firms, Marriotts and HFK. In 2020, leading Auckland firm Hayes Knight became a Nexia member giving the network broader reach across the country.

Nexia Hawke’s Bay has a dedicated team of professionals specializing in business advisory, accounting, and tax consulting services, led by three Directors; Hamish Pringle, Ben Gilmour and Mark Knofflock, and supported by 19 key staff.

Hamish Pringle, Director of Nexia Hawke’s Bay, shared his excitement about this transition, stating, "Nexia is a great fit for our business. We remain the same independently owned Hawke’s Bay firm that people know and trust, but now with a new name and an enhanced offering. We are committed to establishing strong client relationships based on understanding, trust, and reliability. We look forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to our team and clients."

Amy Murdoch, CEO of Nexia Christchurch, extended a warm welcome to the Hawke’s Bay firm, emphasizing their shared commitment to delivering quality advice and exceptional client service.

"We are pleased to welcome such a reputable firm to our network and expand Nexia’s presence in New Zealand," said Amy.

In addition, Amy emphasized the growth ambitions of Nexia New Zealand. "We have strong growth aspirations and are actively seeking progressive, advisory focused accounting firms across New Zealand to ensure our clients have access to the highest quality expertise."

As Nexia New Zealand expands its footprint, the focus remains centred on providing continued excellence in accounting and advisory services.