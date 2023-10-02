TLC crew judged ‘best of the best’ in industry competition

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 16:32

It’s official. A crew from The Lines Company (TLC) has triumphed over the competition to be officially judged New Zealand’s line mechanic champions.

The seven-man TLC team, coached by Dion Adams, returned this week from the national line competition in Invercargill laden with awards.

They won the prestigious overall line mechanic competition but also won three separate category awards (electrical theory, hardware install and LV pillar/underground cable).

Specialist cable jointer Richard (Bish) Bishop won the pit rescue category in his competition, the first time TLC has entered the cable jointer contest.

Finally, Te KÅ«iti-based TLC trainee Shaun Edgerton rounded off the week when he was named one of three finalists in the Distribution Trainee of the Year.

The result was the best TLC has ever had since the prestigious and challenging national industry competition began in 2002. Only three of the team - line mechanic Wiremu Te Tawhero, foreman Jordan Hughes and team coach and foreman Dion Adams - had competed at the event before.

TLC chief executive Mike Fox said he was "beyond stoked" at the result but not surprised.

"These guys are super talented and highly skilled. They work in some of New Zealand’s most challenging conditions and they’re recognised right across the country as being top-class," Mike said.

"I know the effort they put in every day, but I also know how hard they trained, how committed they were to this competition and how much they had each other’s back. I’m just incredibly proud of them, not just today, but every day."

Until a few years ago, TLC had been largely absent from the national competition.

"But we’re back with determination now and everyone knows it. We’ve got a title to defend and I reckon there are other categories we are quite capable of winning," Mike said.

"This is just the start of what I hope will be well-deserved national recognition for our crews."

Mike said the local community had swung in behind the team and provided a lot of support from home. Meanwhile, other TLC staff covered those competing to made sure there were no problems on the network while they were away.

"Everyone played a part so it will be good to have a celebration in the next few weeks and recognise that."

Pic caption (left to right) Carl Botha - Manager Network Services, Mike Fox - Chief Executive, Shaun Edgerton - Trainee Line Mechanic, Jordan Hughes - Foreman, Richard Bishop - Cable Jointer, Wiremu Te Tawhero and Tallis Karaitiana - Qualified Line Mechanics, Dion Adams - Coach/reserve, Shogun Haami - Team Manager, Jared Murrell - General Manager Service Delivery.