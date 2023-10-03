Flight Centre's new travel series 'introspective, soothing and immersive viewing'

Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 - 14:15

Slow down, watch, listen and relax. That's the advice Flight Centre has for would-be travellers with a new "Slow TV" travel video series launching on YouTube today.

View the series on YouTube.

From a panoramic helicopter flight or gondola ride over the Swiss Alps to the serene sights and sounds of beaches in Bali or Hawaii, Flight Centre's Relax (Slow TV) series tempts viewers to become travellers with tranquil, real-time vignettes of some of the world's most stunning spots.

General Manager of Flight Centre New Zealand, Heidi Walker said the world of travel is filled with so many incredible experiences and slow TV is one way of conveying just how amazing many places are to eyes and ears.

"The slow TV phenomenon is the perfect platform for customers who want an escape from the hectic pace of life and seek an introspective, soothing and immersive viewing experience," said Walker.

"As part of Flight Centre's vision to sustainably open up the world for those who want to see it, this video series invites would-be travellers to embrace a more mindful approach to how they experience travel."

"Every year we're seeing more travellers seeking authentic experiences, becoming increasingly curious, exploring different landscapes and engaging with cultures more deeply."

"Seeing and hearing the world in real-time video really is the next best thing to being there. Our Relax (Slow TV) series is the closest we can get to try-before-you-buy in travel. People can tune in anytime to Flight Centre’s Relax (Slow TV) series on YouTube."