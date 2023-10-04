'Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE bring standout features'

Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 - 12:00

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is announcing the latest FE series addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem - the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. Known for their iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and so much more - these are the most epic FE devices yet. For those who want to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE devices are the perfect entry point. "At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity."

Galaxy S23 FE: The Galaxy S Series’ Iconic Design, Pro-Grade Camera and Smooth Gaming Performance are Designed to Elevate Your Everyday

Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S series design with its new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68 water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display. Offered in new, vibrant colours, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device colour that best fits their style. [2: IP68 Rating: Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly in fresh water after salt or chlorinated water exposure.]

Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details in every scene with a 50MP high-resolution lens, and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours. With advanced digital image stabilisation (VDIS), take steady shots on the go using the rear camera with optical image stabiliser (OIS) angle.

When it comes to creating perfectly sharable content, Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences. Capture customised shots with the Camera Assistant app and choose which automated features to use for a fully customised shooting experience. With the freedom to create and customise, Galaxy S23 FE camera has the AI-powered editing tools to help elevate your creations. [3: Available for download on Galaxy Store. Timing of availability may vary by market, model and network provider.]

For gaming and streaming, Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapour chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter. All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions, keeping the screen vivid just like flagship models. [4: 25W Power Adapter sold separately. Super Fast Charging speed depends on battery level and other factors; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables; do not use any worn or damaged chargers or cables; incompatible charger or cable can cause serious injuries or damage to your device.][5: Display measurements are diagonal. Actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole.]

The Galaxy S23 FE series is available from $1099 in modern, bold colours, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+: Large Screen Viewing, IP68 Durability, and S Pen Boost Possibilities for Creativity and Productivity Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ deliver essential entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless productivity. With two portable and powerful devices to choose from, even more users can experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, gamers, and more will explore their passions and get work done with improved device speed and even better performance compared to the previous FE Series.[6: Compared to Galaxy Tab S7 FE.]

Responsive and immersive viewing and creating can happen at home, at work, on campus, or even at the park on Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s 10.9-inch and Tab S9 FE+’s 12.4-inch displays - featuring an automatic refresh rate that adapts up to 90Hz. Sunlight is no match for Vision Booster, which enhances visibility in outdoor environments by optimising colour and contrast especially in the dark area of the screen. Just like the newest Galaxy Tab S9 series, both Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ received an IP68 rating, offering enhanced durability for peace of mind on the go. Plus, Tab S9 FE+’s long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge means work and play won’t keep you tethered to a cord. [7: Measured diagonally, Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s screen size is 10.9" in the full rectangle and 10.8" accounting for the rounded corners. Galaxy Tab S9 FE+’s screen size is 12.4" in the full rectangle and 12.4" accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewing area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole.][8: Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and the inbox S Pen are rated as IP68. Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes Rinse thoroughly in fresh water after salt or chlorinated water exposure.Dust resistance rating is tested under lab conditions by a third party: 2kg of talc powder (max. diameter of 0.05mm) per cubic meter was blown into a test chamber housing the device (air pressure within device kept below surrounding air) for 2 hours. Rated IP6X. Dust-resistance may vary by actual usage conditions.][9: Based on Samsung internal lab test conditions with pre-release version of given model connected to earphone via Bluetooth under default settings over LTE. Estimated against battery capacity and measured voltage over battery power consumption during video playback (video file resolution 720p, saved on device). Actual video playback time varies by network connection, settings, video file format, screen brightness, battery condition and many other factors.]

Ideas and notes are easy to capture with Galaxy’s signature in-box, IP68-rated S Pen. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ include a wide variety of creative tools and apps, including fan favourites like Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and more. Easily keep class notes, sketches, videos, and more with up to double the storage, plus the option to upgrade to 1TB with a microSD card.[10: Goodnotes app requires separate download and comes with a 1-year free full version. Once the free full version period ends, an additional purchase is required for continuous use. The terms of service may vary by country and region.][11: LumaFusion app requires separate purchase and download. Terms of service may vary by country and region.][12: Clip Studio Paint app comes pre-installed in select markets. Clip Studio Paint app can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store and comes with a free 6-month trial for first-time users. Once the free trial period ends, paid subscription to a monthly usage plan is required for continuous use. Terms of service may vary by country and region.][13: Availability of 256GB storage option may vary depending on country, region or carrier and actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. MicroSD card sold separately.]

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available from $849 in four fashionable colours: Mint, Silver, Grey and Lavender. [14: Color and model availability may vary depending on country or carrier]

Galaxy Buds FE: Superior Sound, Powerful ANC and Ergonomic Design Expand the Excellent Audio Experience to More Users Galaxy Buds FE bring Samsung’s industry-leading sound experience to more users. Its powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows you to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t. Also, automatic personalised beamforming of the advanced three microphone system, along with AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls. Boasting the longest battery life in the Buds series, Galaxy Buds FE provide up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 30 hours including the charging case. Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds, and total of up to 21 hours including the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE are engineered to be comfortable enough to wear for a long time, and enable a more customised fit with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes for wingtips. [15: Earbuds provide up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC on (up to 8.5 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 15 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 21.5 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds FE to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors.]

Galaxy Buds FE are available for $199 in two distinct, modern colours: Graphite and White. [16: Availability may vary depending on market, carrier or connected devices.]

One Seamlessly Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

With new FE devices, it’s easier than ever to experience the full power of the connected Galaxy ecosystem. Productivity is intuitive with Multi Control, which enables users to drag and drop content easily between multiple Galaxy devices. Copy and paste or drag and drop between smartphone and tablet. When creativity strikes, simply transfer videos or images from smartphone to tablet with Quick Share, for easier editing. [17: Samsung Multi Control works on Galaxy tablets with One UI 4.1 or above, Galaxy phones with One UI 5.1 or above and Galaxy Book series devices launched in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support and both phone and PC must be signed into same Samsung account.]

When it is time for immersive entertainment, Galaxy Buds FE are the perfect companions. Auto Switch intelligently switches sound between your smartphone, tablet, and even watch and TV - based on your usage with no manual adjustments required. Also, SmartThings Find helps you track down misplaced Buds and also sound an alarm should they be left behind.[18: Auto Switch feature only available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 3.1 or later and Galaxy Watch4 series or later. Samsung Galaxy devices must be logged in to Samsung Account to enable Auto Switch feature. Auto Switch feature for Samsung TV is only available on Samsung TVs launched Feb ’22 or later after getting a firmware update from Jul ’22. Autoswitch with TV is only available for making and receiving phone calls.][19: The notification is sent when Galaxy Buds FE is disconnected from a paired phone.]

All these devices and connectivity capabilities uphold Samsung’s commitment to providing secure and private experiences. Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are backed by Samsung Knox protection, meaning personal information is kept that way, by default.

To enhance longevity, users can also leverage programs such as Samsung Care+, a support service for accidental damages, repairs, and more.[20: Samsung Care+ is administered by The Warranty Group Australasia Pty Ltd. (CN 920655) and underwritten by Virginia Surety Company, Inc.(CN 920655), trading as Assurant.Excess is payable for each claim made under Samsung Care+ and must be paid before a claim is settled. Exclusions apply. See Terms and conditions for more information. https://www.samsung.com/nz/offer/samsung-care-plus/#tnc ]

Availability Beginning October 16, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and Buds FE will be available in New Zealand.

To learn more about Galaxy S23 FE, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-s23/ To learn more about Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-tab To learn more about Galaxy Buds FE, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-buds/