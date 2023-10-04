New Chief Executive for WorkSafe

Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 - 16:10

WorkSafe New Zealand Board Chair Jennifer Kerr has announced the appointment of Steve Haszard as the organisation’s next Chief Executive.

Mr Haszard will start with WorkSafe on Monday October 9 for a term of up to 18 months.

"Following the decision of current Chief Executive Phil Parkes to move on by the end of 2023 the WorkSafe Board moved quickly on a succession plan to enable an effective transition and to bring certainty of leadership," says Ms Kerr.

"Steve brings strengths in regulatory practice, organisational change, and strategy development and execution. His leadership experience will provide clarity for WorkSafe’s staff and system partners throughout this period of change.

"Steve’s immediate priorities will be to lead WorkSafe through its organisational change process, drive the articulation of our strategy and implement the response to the Strategic Baseline Review."

On October 9 Mr Parkes will move into the role of Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive to support the transition period and will continue to lead several key projects which underpin WorkSafe’s core regulatory functions until he finishes by the end of 2023.

"Mr Haszard will focus on WorkSafe’s future from day one, and the organisation will continue to benefit from Mr Parkes’ experience, institutional knowledge and strong relationships within the health and safety system.

"Phil has led WorkSafe through some challenging times including Whakaari and COVID-19 while contributing to healthier and safer outcomes for New Zealanders," says Ms Kerr.